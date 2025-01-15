Nuts & Bolts: Back in action at AMALIE Arena

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 16 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee - Zemgus Girgensons - Mikey Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for their final game against the Anaheim Ducks for the 2024-25 season on Thursday at AMALIE Arena...The Lightning will look to avenge a loss to the Ducks from 11 days ago, a 4-1 game in California on Jan. 5...Anaheim took a 2-0 lead in the first period before Jake Guentzel scored the visitors’ lone goal in the second period and the Ducks added two goals in the third...Tampa Bay is 24-15-6 all-time against Anaheim, including 5-2-0 since the 2020-21 season...The Lightning have won the last four games versus the Ducks at AMALIE Arena, their last loss coming in November 2018...Nikita Kucherov has 8-14—22 in 19 career games against Anaheim to lead the Lightning...Victor Hedman is the next active player, scoring 2-8—10 in 23 games...The Bolts swept the 2023-24 season series, winning 5-1 on Jan. 13 and 3-2 in overtime on March 24...Kucherov and Steven Stamkos co-led the Lightning with three points against the Ducks last season...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-1-0 with a .928 career save percentage in eight starts against the Ducks, and Jonas Johansson is 1-1-0 with a .912 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, January 18 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Monday, January 20 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, January 21 at Montreal Canadiens