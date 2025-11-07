Nuts & Bolts: Back from the trip to host Washington

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Washington on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 8 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lighting play the second of a three-game series against the Washington Capitals this season when they host the Capitals on Saturday...Tampa Bay lost 3-2 in overtime back on Oct. 14 and closes the three-game season series on Nov. 22 at Capital One Arena...Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored the Lightning goals, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 28 shots on goal...Tampa Bay is 50-78-16 all-time against Washington, including 30-37-4 on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in scoring against the Capitals with 29-50—79 in 72 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 14-17—31 in 32 games... Vasilevskiy holds an 11-11-2 career record versus Washington with a .903 save percentage, and his 11 wins against the Capitals are most in franchise history...Tampa Bay went 2-1-0 against the Capitals in 2024-25...Point paced all Tampa Bay skaters with 4-1—5 in three games versus Washington a year ago, while Kucherov had 0-3—3... Vasilevskiy went 2-1-0 with a .929 save percentage and one shutout against the Capitals last season.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Authentic Pro 3rd Jersey Headwear/Collection

We're back on home ice on Saturday, and the team is back in their 3rd Jersey! Dress like your favorite player and check out the Authentic Pro 3rd Jersey Locker Room Collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, November 12 vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, November 15 at Florida Panthers

Sunday, November 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks