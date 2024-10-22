Nuts & Bolts: Back at it in New Jersey

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 22 - 6:45 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Monday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Item of the game

Sportique Sun Faded Collection

The latest collection from Sportiqe is here, check out the Sun Faded Collection for men and women. Shop the full assortment in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, October 24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Saturday, October 26 vs. Washington Capitals

Monday, October 28 vs. Nashville Predators