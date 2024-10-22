Nuts & Bolts: Back at it in New Jersey

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, October 22 - 6:45 p.m. ET
Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Monday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
The Road Ahead
Thursday, October 24 vs. Minnesota Wild
Saturday, October 26 vs. Washington Capitals
Monday, October 28 vs. Nashville Predators