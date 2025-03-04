Nuts & Bolts: Back at it against the Blue Jackets

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, March 4 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning will close a back-to-back on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 34-15-2 all-time against Columbus, including 1-0-1 this season...Columbus won a Nov. 21 game 7-6 in overtime before the Lightning earned revenge with a 5-3 victory on Dec. 17...Tampa Bay is 14-5-1 in the teams’ last 20 matchups...Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with four points this season (0-4—4) against Columbus, while Mitchell Chaffee, Jake Guentzel, Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel each have three points...Kucherov is the team’s all-time leader in scoring against Columbus, scoring 13-31—44 in 29 games. Steven Stamkos ranks second with 20-20—40 in 33 games, and Brayden Point is third in team history with 16-14—30 in 28 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-0 against Columbus this season with a .906 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson is 0-0-1 with an .837 save percentage...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 17-4-0 to pair with a .927 save percentage in 21 starts against the Blue Jackets, while Johansson’s start earlier this season was his lone game against Columbus with Tampa Bay.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, March 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Saturday, March 8 vs. Boston Bruins
Tuesday, March 11 at Carolina Hurricanes