Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins

News Feed

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

The Backcheck: Bolts rally three times, defeat Oilers
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Oilers
Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup

Bolts' 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN FORWARD WALTTERI MERELÄ TO SYRACUSE 

Lightning re-assign forward Waltteri Merela to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win to Chicago Blackhawks

The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win in Chicago
2004 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS DAVE ANDREYCHUK, BRAD RICHARDS TO ENTER LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME

2004 Stanley Cup champs Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards to enter Lightning Hall of Fame 
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks

Recap: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago

Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago
The Backcheck: Blanked by the St. Louis Blues

The Backcheck: Blanked by the Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse
Mishkin's Extra Shift: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 5, Lightning 0
Recap: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Recap: Blues 5, Lightning 0
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment

Lightning recall D Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins

Tampa Bay and Boston meet for the first time this season on Monday at AMALIE Arena

TBLvsBOS_112023_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

When: Monday, November 21 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Sunday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke - Alex Barre-Boulet - Austin Watson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Monday's Matchup
The Lightning and Bruins are playing the first of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena…The Bolts posted a 1-3-0 record vs. BOS last season, going 1-1-0 at home and 0-2-0 on the road…Nikita Kucherov (0-4—4) and Brayden Point (1-3—4) led Tampa Bay in points vs. BOS last season, while Victor Hedman (2-1—3) and Nick Paul (2-0—2) were tied for the team lead in goals…Steven Stamkos has pointed in nine of his last 12 contests vs. BOS (8-5—13)…Point has picked up points in seven of his last 11 games vs. BOS (4-6—10)…Kucherov has found the scoresheet in five of his last 10 contests vs. BOS (1-7—8)…Nine of the last 14 games between Tampa Bay and BOS have been decided by one goal…The Bolts are 5-4-1 in their last 10 home games vs. BOS and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Lightning are 34-61-10 with nine ties all-time vs. BOS, including a home record of 23-24-6 with three ties…Vincent Lecavalier (20-29—49) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. BOS, while Stamkos (26-13—39) leads the way in goals.

Injuries
Anthony Cirelli - Day-to-day
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Holiday Collection Launch
The holidays are offically here, and Tampa Bay Sports is launching a new holiday collection to kick off the season. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead
Wednesday, November 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets - Buy Tickets
Friday, November 24 at Carolina Hurricanes
Monday, November 27 at Colorado Avalanche