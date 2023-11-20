Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

When: Monday, November 21 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Sunday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont

Cole Koepke - Alex Barre-Boulet - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning and Bruins are playing the first of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena…The Bolts posted a 1-3-0 record vs. BOS last season, going 1-1-0 at home and 0-2-0 on the road…Nikita Kucherov (0-4—4) and Brayden Point (1-3—4) led Tampa Bay in points vs. BOS last season, while Victor Hedman (2-1—3) and Nick Paul (2-0—2) were tied for the team lead in goals…Steven Stamkos has pointed in nine of his last 12 contests vs. BOS (8-5—13)…Point has picked up points in seven of his last 11 games vs. BOS (4-6—10)…Kucherov has found the scoresheet in five of his last 10 contests vs. BOS (1-7—8)…Nine of the last 14 games between Tampa Bay and BOS have been decided by one goal…The Bolts are 5-4-1 in their last 10 home games vs. BOS and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Lightning are 34-61-10 with nine ties all-time vs. BOS, including a home record of 23-24-6 with three ties…Vincent Lecavalier (20-29—49) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. BOS, while Stamkos (26-13—39) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Anthony Cirelli - Day-to-day

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, November 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets - Buy Tickets

Friday, November 24 at Carolina Hurricanes

Monday, November 27 at Colorado Avalanche