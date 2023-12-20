Not sure where to donate this holiday season? Here’s everywhere the Lightning staff is giving back

Vinik Sports Group’s Holiday Giving Program gifts employees an opportunity to make an impact

chase inline 1920 1080
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The thought of giving back comes naturally this time of year as countless opportunities to lift up and lend a hand arise all around us.

Finding a cause that hits home, however, can take a little more time. It’s easy to sit back, coast through the holidays and tell yourself, “Next year is the year.” But don’t do it! Hold on to that giving spirit! The Lightning staff is here to help you with that follow through.

As part of Vinik Sports Group’s Holiday Giving Program, all full-time staff are offered $75 cash to donate to a local non-profit of their choice each December. It’s a simple initiative that gives employees an opportunity to make an impact during a season of giving.

Below you’ll find a running list of places we’ve donated to over the holidays. If you feel so inclined, another generous contribution is only a few clicks away.

Toys for Tots  
Donor: Chase Thomas, Fan Engagement Coordinator 

Marine Corps Reserve’s historic Toys for Tots program provides support and hope to America’s disadvantaged children through the holiday season and beyond. To date, the program has distributed 652 million toys to 291 million children.

St. Vincent de Paul Society
Donor: Joe Rizzo, Manager, Partnership Development 

St. Vincent de Paul Society is a country-wide program utilizing thrift stores, food pantries, disaster recovery, prison reentry and more to serve their communities however they need it most.

Police Athletic League
Donor: Crystal Ortiz, Premium & Group Event Executive 

The P.A.L. of Tampa Bay helps to fund affordable after-school, summer and athletic opportunities to more than 500 Tampa Bay youth.

Cat Kids Rescue
Donor: Olivia Millstone, Recruiter

Cat Kids Rescue in St. Pete saves cats from overcrowded shelters and gives them the medicine, care and love they need before helping them find their “fur-ever families!” The program founded by Phyillis Combs rescues more than 1,400 cats per year.

angela inline 1920 1080

Gold Coast Greyhound Adoptions
Donor: Angela Lanza, Director of Event Marketing 

Gold Coast Greyhound Adoptions (Gulf Coast Chapter) is a non-profit and all-volunteer organization that is dedicated to the placement of retired racing greyhounds into caring and loving homes—especially since the closing of Florida’s racetracks in 2020.

Rescue Pets of Florida
Donor: Carlee Calfee, Sr. Social Media Coordinator

This all-volunteer, nonprofit organization works in conjunction with PetsMart and local shelters to find loving homes for abandoned and homeless cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

Adopt-A-Family
Donor: Don Munson, Corporate Counsel 

Organizations like Social Services and Healthy Start in Pinellas County run “adopt a family” programs in constant need of donations around the holidays!

sean inline 1920 1080

East Lake HS Athletics Christmas Tree
Donor: Sean Allaster, Manager of Security & Transportation Services

Watermelon Swim Club Giving Tree
Donor: Erin Wilson, Sr. Manager, Suite Services & Corporate Hospitality

Your local high school, church, club and more are potentially great places to donate to their local giving tree!

Saratoga WarHorse Foundation
Donor: Blaine Green, Statistical Analyst

The Saratoga WarHorse Foundation is a non-profit caring for the physical, mental and emotional health of veterans by providing a healing, equine-assisted experience with off-the-track thoroughbreds.

Becky Walker Scholarship Foundation
Donor: Thompson Brandes, Sr. Digital & Brand Editor

The Becky Walker Scholarship for Outstanding Achievement awards Title I students in Tampa who demonstrate exceptional academic and extra-curricular achievement, community service and the financial need for tuition assistance.

Faith Café
Donor: Marissa Moschel, Director of Corporate Communications

Faith Cafe provides those in need with a comfortable, safe environment to enjoy a meal—along with shower, clothing and laundry services Monday through Sunday.

Camp Odayin
Donor: Cecilia Walker, Ticket Sales Coordinator

Camp Odayin is a camp for children with heart disease that provides fun, safe and supportive camp experiences and community building opportunities for young people with heart disease and their families.

Salvation Army Registry at Walmart
Donor: Miriam King, Sr. Manager Recruiting & Engagement

The Salvation Army and Walmart have collaborated around the holidays for more than 40 years, gifting new clothing and toys to children in need each year.

