Not sure where to donate this holiday season? Here’s everywhere the Lightning staff is giving back

The thought of giving back comes naturally this time of year as countless opportunities to lift up and lend a hand arise all around us.

Finding a cause that hits home, however, can take a little more time. It’s easy to sit back, coast through the holidays and tell yourself, “Next year is the year.” But don’t do it! Hold on to that giving spirit! The Lightning staff is here to help you with that follow through.

As part of Vinik Sports Group’s Holiday Giving Program, all full-time staff are offered $75 cash to donate to a local non-profit of their choice each December. It’s a simple initiative that gives employees an opportunity to make an impact during a season of giving.

Below you’ll find a running list of places we’ve donated to over the holidays. If you feel so inclined, another generous contribution is only a few clicks away.