Mosaic to champion agriculture through expanded partnership with Lightning

TAMPA BAY – Vinik Sports Group (VSG), the Tampa Bay Lightning, and The Mosaic Company today announced a multi-year extension of their long-standing strategic partnership, officially elevating Mosaic to Championship Partner status. This elevated designation reflects a commitment to agriculture and the farmers who feed the world, while also strengthening initiatives that fight hunger, support education, and build community across Tampa Bay.

“Mosaic has been a valued partner to Vinik Sports Group, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Tampa Bay community for more than a decade,” said Steve Griggs, CEO of Vinik Sports Group. “Their investment and partnership have helped us make a real difference in the lives of countless families across our region. Elevating Mosaic to Championship Partner recognizes not only their support of the Lightning but also their dedication to advancing initiatives that educate, inspire, support agriculture, and fight food insecurity.”

A centerpiece of the partnership remains Mosaic’s Goals for Food program, now entering its 13th season. To date, the initiative has provided millions of meals to local food bank partners across Tampa Bay. Mosaic donates $1,000 for every Lightning goal scored at home, $1,500 for every Lightning hat trick at home, and new this season, $5,000 for every game that goes into overtime, adding extra meals for extra minutes.

“We’re proud to stand alongside the Lightning as a Championship Partner,” said Bruce Bodine, CEO of The Mosaic Company. “This partnership is about more than supporting the Bolts on the ice. We’re expanding programs that celebrate agriculture, support education, promote food security and strengthen families. It’s a partnership that brings real benefits to Tampa Bay families while shining a light on the farmers who feed the world.”

Looking ahead, this season Mosaic will also debut “Bolts Fresh Picks,” a new agricultural education platform aimed at helping children and families understand the importance of agriculture and the critical role played by farmers. Highlights of the initiative include complimentary fresh produce for children at every Lightning home game, the distribution of seed packets at select games to encourage families to learn where food comes from, and interactive educational moments in-arena and online that connect agriculture, nutrition, and healthy living.

By expanding its footprint with the Lightning, Mosaic is not only reinforcing its commitment to Tampa Bay families but also advocating for its mission to help the world grow the food it needs.

As a Championship Partner, Mosaic now joins an elite group of organizations aligned at the highest level of Lightning partnership. This tier represents the pinnacle of collaboration with Vinik Sports Group, reserved for brands that share a vision of excellence and community leadership. Mosaic’s elevation reflects its role not only as a business leader but also as a driving force for positive change throughout the Tampa Bay region.