Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio

The 2022-23 season was the first with our new radio broadcast partner, 102.5 FM The Bone. We also launched an updated Lightning App, as well as a new HD radio station. Here’s a refresher on how to access Lightning Radio on these different platforms and what programming you’ll find when you get there.

102.5 FM The Bone: All Lightning regular season and playoff games (as well as the preseason contests) air on The Bone. Just tune your car radio to 102.5 FM. The Bone possesses a strong signal, reaching well beyond the Tampa Bay market. In addition to the game broadcasts, The Bone airs sixty minutes of pregame programming prior to the opening faceoff. The Last Call postgame show also airs on The Bone.

The STRIKE 102.5 HD-2: This is our HD station, which, like The Bone, is on ‘terrestrial’ radio. Most car radios have HD stations. How to access? From 102.5 FM The Bone, simply move your tuner up one station. In my car, it’s a knobbed dial. I turn the dial clockwise for one click. In a non-HD station, the signal would become 102.7 FM. But with HD, it turns to 102.5 HD-2. On most game nights, The STRIKE also airs our entire broadcast, including pregame and The Last Call. (In some instances, a USF game broadcast may be carried instead.) The STRIKE airs sports content twenty-four hours a day. Most of that content is tied to the Lightning and USF. But the programming is expanding; other sports-related podcasts will run this season on The STRIKE as well. In fact, we’ve just launched a weekly show with Derrick Brooks and Ian Beckles.

Lightning Radio 24/7: This is our 24/7 station, accessible through the Lightning App. When you open the app, simply press the ‘Radio’ icon that appears in the middle of the page. You’ll be directed to Lightning Radio 24/7. You’ll find Lightning content running nonstop. Currently, much of this content airs simultaneously on The STRIKE. But as The STRIKE expands its programming, the two stations occasionally will run different content. On Lightning Radio 24/7, Greg Linnelli and I co-host Power Lunch from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Monday through Friday. The Block Party, with Greg Wolf and Braydon Coburn, airs weekly. Lightning Radio 24/7 will add more programming as the regular season gets underway. Lightning fans living outside the signal ranges of The Bone and The STRIKE can easily access game broadcasts through Lightning Radio 24/7.

Lightning Website: Fans interested in accessing Lightning Radio 24/7 through their home desktop or laptop may do so through the Lightning’s website. There will be a ‘Radio’ link at the top of the home page.

Listen From Amalie Arena: Fans attending games can listen from their seats. Through the Lightning App, press the ‘More’ icon at the bottom of the page. Then select ‘Listen Live From Your Seat’ and you’ll have the option of choosing the radio or television call.

On-Demand: Outside of the game broadcasts, much of the programming is in podcast form. Recent and past podcasts are accessible wherever you typically listen to them: Apple, Spotify, etc. Search Lightning Radio On Demand to download episodes.