Mishkin's Extra Shift: Utah Hockey Club 6, Lightning 4

Two days after playing a terrific defensive game in Dallas, the Lightning had a subpar defensive outing in Utah. Their poor defensive play was especially disappointing because it came in Brandon Halverson’s first NHL start.

There were several problem areas for the Lightning in this game, but a failure to protect the front of the net was their biggest issue. Excluding an empty-netter at the end of the game, Utah put five goals on the board. All five came from players positioned right in front of the net. Utah tallied two other goals in a similar fashion that didn’t count — the Lightning won challenges to erase both of them.

During the first and third periods, the Lightning also struggled to string together extended offensive-zone shifts. This was significant because they did have success scoring goals on Utah netminder Karel Vejmelka. In the second period, the Lightning did a better job of applying consistent pressure. They tallied two goals in the frame. But in each instance, their work was undone almost immediately, as they allowed a Utah goal on the very next shift.

On the bright side, Brayden Point, who had recorded just one goal in his past 13 games, netted two. Jake Guentzel registered a goal and two assists. But the Lightning’s overall performance simply wasn’t good enough, especially not against a desperate, hungry opponent that is in the mix for a Western Conference Wildcard spot.

The Lightning will look to bounce back on Sunday night when they wrap up the road trip in Vegas.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: