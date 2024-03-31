Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

This was another solid performance for the Lightning – the victory extended their win streak to three games and point streak to nine (8-0-1). They dominated play in the first period, a frame in which they rallied from an early deficit to grab the lead. The Islanders pushed back in the final 40 minutes, but the Lightning handled the New York surges well. They received some timely saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy, but they also limited costly mistakes that might have fueled a New York comeback.

Kyle Palmieri scored the game’s opening goal at 2:25 of the first period on what was the Isles’ first shot on goal. That was likely the only highlight for the Isles in the opening 20 minutes, other than Semyon Varlamov’s goaltending display. The veteran netminder was under siege in the first period, and he did everything he could to preserve his team’s lead. The Lightning decisively controlled play. They outshot New York, 21-6. Shot attempts were 38-9. And Tampa Bay generated numerous scoring chances. Nothing went in the New York net, however, until the Lightning earned a power-play chance at 12:32 of the period. With only seconds remaining in the advantage, Darren Raddysh ripped a one-timer over Varlamov’s glove to tie the game at 14:25. On the very next shift, the Lightning scored again. Nick Perbix skated to the bottom of the right circle and fed the puck to Anthony Cirelli at the top of the crease. Varlamov got a piece of Cirelli’s shot, but the puck bounced off of him and went into the net at 15:00.

Predictably, the Islanders regrouped during the first intermission. They played a hungrier game in the second. They outshot the Lightning, 15-8. Attempts were 32-14 in favor of New York. Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping all 15 SOG, several of which were Grade-A scoring chances. Mat Barzal also hit the crossbar on a rush chance, and the Isles had a few other looks that narrowly missed the net. But Cirelli also hit the crossbar in the second period, so the breaks evened out in the middle stanza.

A deflection goal from Steven Stamkos on the opening shift of the third extended the Lightning lead. The Isles pressed hard for much of the rest of the period but came up empty. Vasilevskiy made seven more saves and finished the game with 27. Cirelli iced the win with an empty-net goal.

Facing a team behind them in the standings and desperate for points, the Lightning solidified their standings position. They wrap up the homestand on Monday against Detroit, a similarly desperate opponent.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Anthony Cirelli — Lightning. Two goals and assist.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 27 saves.