Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Kraken 1

In the final contest of this weeklong four-game road trip, the Lightning put on a puck possession clinic. This possession dominance allowed them to apply heavy pressure and, at the same time, prevent the Kraken from generating a consistent attack. It was an outstanding finish to an excellent trip, one in which they collected six out of a possible eight points.

The Lightning didn’t start the game well, however. Seattle controlled the early minutes and grabbed a lead at 4:24 when Brandon Montour scored a power-play goal with a shot from the point. The Kraken generated several other chances that Jonas Johansson stopped. At the first TV timeout, which came at 6:01 of the first, Seattle had posted seven shots on net and 15 shot attempts.

The Lightning regrouped during that timeout. Soon after, they reversed momentum. It was the line of Luke Glendening, Zemgus Girgensons, and Mikey Eyssimont that gave the Lightning their first sustained offensive-zone shift. That line also recorded the Lightning's first two shots on goal. As the shift was ending, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel came on the ice for Glendening and Girgensons. Eyssimont stayed out after launching the puck into the Seattle end from center ice. He forechecked Jamie Oleksiak and forced a turnover. Nick Perbix intercepted Oleksiak’s clearing attempt. Perbix fired a shot from the top of the right circle that Hagel deflected past Philipp Grubauer at 8:16.

From that point, the Lightning took over the rest of the period. They grabbed the lead when Brayden Point scored at 13:21. His goal came at the end of a strong offensive-zone shift, one in which Grubauer had to make a point-blank save on Jake Guentzel. After that chance, the Lightning didn’t allow the puck to leave the zone. Eventually, Point knocked the puck off the stick of Matty Beniers in the low slot. It slid between Grubauer’s pads.

The first period was a tale of two periods. After those seven shots and 15 attempts in the opening 6:01, the Kraken had just one additional first-period shot and only five more first-period shot attempts.

Through the second period, the Lightning maintained a big possession advantage. But they were unable to add to their lead. Grubauer made 13 second-period saves. He was also helped by his teammates, who defended hard to take away shooting lanes. The Lightning had 17 other second-period shot attempts that were either blocked or missed the net.

The Kraken didn’t have the puck often in the second period, but they managed to generate some dangerous chances. Johansson denied an Andre Burakovsky rush chance early in the frame. Then just past the halfway point of the period, the Kraken had their best chance to tie the game. Johansson attempted to play the puck, but Eeli Tolvanen stole it and set up Oliver Bjorstrand in front. Erik Cernak blocked Bjorkstrand’s shot attempt, but the puck ricocheted back to Tolvanen. He stepped into the crease and took three quick shots in succession. Johansson stopped all of them, preserving the Lightning lead.

The Kraken made a push early in the third and applied pressure in the opening minutes. But similar to what occurred in the first period, the Lightning used a strong shift to gain back momentum. This time, it was the unit of Nick Paul, Gage Goncalves, and Mitchell Chaffee. They spent the entire shift in the offensive zone, recorded four shot attempts, and drew a penalty. On the ensuing power play, Guentzel finished a chance from the top of the crease at 4:03 when he batted the puck past Grubauer.

The Lightning defended well through the rest of the period. The Kraken struggled to gain possession. When they had the puck, they had difficulty creating scoring chances. The Lightning had some key shot blocks and intercepted cross-ice passes. They also caught a break when a Burakovsky shot hit the post. But that was an isolated look. After Guentzel’s PPG, the Kraken registered just four more shots on goal.

Hagel added an empty-netter at 16:08 before Declan Carlile earned his first NHL goal and point at 19:38. He joined the rush, accepted a drop pass from Glendening, and finished his shot from the left circle. A wonderful moment for Carlile, playing just his second NHL game.

Throughout the four-game trip, the Lightning defended at a high level. They maintained it even as they sustained multiple injuries to defensemen. Now they’ll look to keep it going when they begin a three-game homestand on Tuesday against Columbus.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Jonas Johansson — Lightning. 21 saves.

Declan Carlile — Lightning. First NHL goal and point.