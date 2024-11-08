Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flyers 2, Lightning 1 - SO

The Lightning wanted to head into their week-long break on a high note. Instead, they dropped their fourth straight game. While they did pick up a point in the standings, it was another contest in which they scored first and surrendered the lead.

The Lightning had a better first half of the game than second half. They opened the scoring at 19:15 of the opening period when Nikita Kucherov finished a rush chance with a wraparound goal. They began the second period by outshooting the Flyers, 9-2, and forced Philadelphia goalie Ivan Fedorov to make some difficult saves.

But as the second period progressed, the Lightning level dipped. The Flyers posted 11 of the frame’s final 12 shots. They dictated play. They owned more possession. And they created several dangerous scoring chances. Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping all of those shots, helping the Lightning maintain their one-goal lead.

This trend continued through the first half of the third. The Lightning struggled with their puck play, so their offensive-zone possession time was limited. As the third period passed the halfway point, however, the Lightning started stringing together some shifts in the offensive zone. There was a TV timeout with under five minutes left in the third. Coming out of that break, the Lightning had an offensive-zone faceoff. They won it but turned it over soon after. Off the rush, Owen Tippett lifted a backhander over Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder to tie the game at 15:44.

The Flyers almost won this game before regulation ended. The Lightning committed a rush coverage miscue leading to an Anthony Richard in-alone chance. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, Richard missed the net.

Both goalies made three saves in overtime, so the game was decided in the shootout. Fedotov stopped attempts from Gage Goncalves and Victor Hedman while Travis Konecny and Tippett converted on their opportunities.

The Lightning have a full week off before hosting the red-hot Winnipeg Jets. Simply put, they’ll need to play much more strongly, cleanly, and crisply than they did against the Flyers.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):