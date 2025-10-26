Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3

In a game that featured multiple player milestone moments, big momentum swings, lots of scoring chances, terrific goaltending, a late game-winning goal, and a noteworthy final three minutes, the most important takeaway for the Lightning was this: they picked up an important two points in the standings with a regulation win.

This was a high-chance game as both teams generated numerous Grade-A looks on opposing goaltenders throughout the night. But through the first 32 minutes, the teams had managed to score just one goal apiece. That’s because Jonas Johansson and Lukas Dostal erased all of the other chances they faced.

Then, in a span of 121 seconds, the Lightning netted a pair of goals that resulted in three of their players reaching milestone point totals. At 12:19 of the second period, Nikita Kucherov collected his 1,000th point when he picked up an assist on Jake Guentzel’s second goal of the night. Kucherov took the puck into the offensive zone and passed it to Brayden Point at the left circle. Point threw a backhand pass to the far post, where it banked into the net off Guentzel’s skate. At 14:20, Anthony Cirelli swatted in a goal from the side of the crease after Victor Hedman wristed a shot towards the net. It hit off Brandon Hagel, who was at the top of the crease, and came directly to Cirelli. Hedman earned his 800th career point, and Hagel reached 300 career points on the goal.

The Lightning had an opportunity to extend the lead early in the third period when they received two overlapping power plays that resulted in a 29-second five-on-three. They posted five shots on net during those man advantages but were unable to beat Dostal. Following the conclusion of the second penalty, the Ducks struck. Off the rush, Ryan Poehling finished a chance from close range at 7:11. Less than a minute later, the Ducks tied the game. After Johnasson stopped Cutter Gauthier’s shot off the rush, Gauthier tracked the puck to the left corner and centered a pass to an open Troy Terry in the slot. Terry wristed it in, tying the game at 8:10.

The Lightning might have sagged after seeing their lead evaporate so quickly. Instead, they controlled play for a majority of the final 11:50. On one of the occasions when Anaheim had the puck in the offensive zone, though, Ross Johnston tripped Emil Lilleberg behind the Lightning net. The infraction came with 4:18 remaining in the third. Just over a minute later, the Lightning regained the lead. Kucherov went to the left circle because Cirelli was positioned in the slot. This set up a pass that Cirelli could shoot as a one-timer. Cirelli snapped the puck past Dostal at 16:45.

The Lightning were determined not to surrender another lead. They put on a puck possession clinic over the final 3:15. The line of Yanni Gourde, Zemgus Girgensons, and Pontus Holmberg controlled the puck in Anaheim end for a minute. As the Lightning changed players, they never fully relinquished control of the puck. The Ducks couldn’t even pull Dostal for an extra attacker.

The Lightning host Vegas on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back.

