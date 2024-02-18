Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 9, Lightning 2

By Dave Mishkin
The Panthers, who have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL, earned their 11th straight road win and did so in blowout fashion. 

Florida broke open the game with four goals during a 3:53 span from the end of the first period into the start of the second. A 2-1 Florida lead became a 6-1 advantage. The Panthers tacked on three more goals during a 3:04 span early in the third.

It’s true that the Panthers benefitted from some good puck luck. Two of the first five Florida goals deflected off Lightning defenders. Another went in because Carter Verhaeghe hit Andrei Vasilevskkiy’s glove with his stick and prevented the Lightning goalie from making the save. Because the contact was incidental and occurred outside the crease, however, the goal was allowed to stand.

But the Lightning had several self-inflicted wounds as well. They struggled on faceoffs early in the game — Brandon Montour’s tying goal in the first period came directly off a clean o-zone faceoff win for the Panthers. A failed clearing attempt by the Lightning resulted in Sam Bennett’s tally at 12:28 of the first, a goal that gave the Panthers the lead for good. Lightning turnovers were a factor in a couple of Florida’s third-period goals as well.

The Panthers entered this game having held the opposition to two goals or less in nine consecutive games. So there was little margin for error for the Lightning. Unfortunately, they committed too many mistakes against a quality opponent, and the Panthers made them pay for those miscues. 

The Lightning will look to put this one behind them and get ready for Monday’s home game against Ottawa. 

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

  1. Matthew Tkachuk — Panthers. Two PPG and two assists.
  2. Carter Verhaeghe — Panthers. Two goals and one assist.
  3. Sam Bennett — Panthers. Two goals and two assists.

