Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 2, Lightning 1

This game was similar to the Lightning’s contest in Washington on Saturday. Like that game, it was tight-checking and low-scoring. Also, the club that won the special teams battle won the game.

This one featured more scoring chances than Saturday’s game, though, and the Lightning generated enough opportunities to tally more than one goal. Unfortunately for them, Sergei Bobrovsky delivered a terrific performance in net. In addition, the Lightning unluckily hit two posts in the third period.

Certainly, the special teams storyline was one of the biggest in the game. The Lightning went 0-7 on the power play. Some of those were quiet, as the Panthers did well to limit chances. Others were less quiet, and Bobrovsky denied scoring chances. The Panthers only received three PP opportunities, and they did score a power-play goal — Aleksander Barkov’s second-period tally turned out to be the game-winner. During Florida’s final power-play chance of the game, which came late in the third, Bobrovsky bailed out his team with a pad save on Ryan McDonagh’s breakaway.

A big key to the Lightning’s eight-game winning streak was their ability to defend well. Their commitment to strong team defense didn’t waver in this contest, despite the disappointing result. The Panthers just made one extra offensive play, and that one play proved to be the difference.

Now that the winning streak is over, the Lightning want to start munching points again immediately. They’ll have a tough assignment on Tuesday, however, as they conclude the back-to-back against a rested Columbus team that’s coming off a home-and-home sweep of Detroit.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Aleksander Barkov — Panthers. Two goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky — Panthers. 28 saves.