Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flames 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Lightning rallied to earn a come-from-behind point in the second half of a back-to-back and wrapped up a successful road trip by banking seven out of a possible eight points.

The schedule dictated that this was going to be a challenging game. The Lightning played in Edmonton in a contest that started just 22 hours before this one. Then, travel delays prevented the Lightning from getting into their Calgary hotel until the early morning hours on Sunday. At the same time, the Flames had been at home and were rested, not having played since Friday.

The fatigue manifested itself in mental mistakes on coverage. Those breakdowns cost them on the three goals they allowed, as well as on other scoring chances that Jonas Johansson stopped.

But the Lightning never stopped battling, and their high compete allowed them to outshoot and outchance the Flames. Calgary goalie Devin Cooley was the biggest difference maker in the game. He stopped 32 shots, many of which were Grade-A looks.

Although the Lightning controlled most of the first period and took a 1-0 lead when Ryan McDonagh scored from the top of the left circle, they trailed after one. That’s because the Flames popped in two goals just 27 seconds apart late in the frame. Cooley helped his team preserve the lead after 20 minutes when he made a lunging save on Brandon Hagel’s backdoor attempt in the dying seconds.

Both teams created looks in the second period, and they traded goals. Mikael Backlund scored off the rush at 8:28. But Darren Raddysh netted his 19th goal of the season at 11:47 to pull Tampa Bay within one. That was the only goal Cooley allowed in the second period, a frame in which the Lightning registered 15 shots.

While the final period wasn’t exactly a lockdown frame for either side, there were fewer dangerous looks for both teams. The Lightning found the goal they needed, though, when Yanni Gourde stole the puck behind the Calgary net and set up Pontus Holmberg in the low slot. Holmberg’s one-timer fluttered past Cooley at 15:40, tying the game at three.

Overtime ended quickly. The Flames won the faceoff and never relinquished possession. Matvei Gridin passed to Ryan Strome in front of the net, and Strome’s shot hit Anthony Cirelli’s stick and caromed off Johansson’s glove before entering the net at :26.

With the OT loss, the Lightning added an important single point to their total. They’ll return home on Monday in advance of Tuesday’s contest against Minnesota, which kicks off a season-long seven-game homestand.

My Three Stars of the Game:

Devin Cooley — Flames. 32 saves.

Pontus Holmberg — Lightning. Goal.