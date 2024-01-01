 Marlynne Stutzman honored as Lightning Community Hero

The $50,000 Lightning Foundation grant will be donated to The Special Olympics

By Press Release
TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Marlynne Stutzman as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Stutzman, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the Special Olympics. 

Stutzman has been a Special Olympics athlete for over 15 years and has blazed a trail for other Special Olympics athletes. While she has participated in several sports with the Special Olympics, she has really shone running. She has set a world record by becoming the first individual with autism to complete a full Ironman and the Boston Marathon. Thanks to the support of Special Olympics and role models like Stutzman, over 58,000 neurodiverse individuals have access to sports in Florida, ensuring they are inclusive for all.  

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of Special Olympics. Specifically, the funding will be used to support their Sports Training and Competition programming in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties. This programming provides Special Olympics athletes with continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families in the community. Special Olympics expects to grow their participant base in our region by 5% in 2024.  

Stutzman became the 566th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.67 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.

