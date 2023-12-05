Mark Barry honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Mark Barry as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. Barry, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to The Arc Nature Coast (TANC).

Barry knew from a young age he wanted to work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). He began with TANC right out of college and worked his way up to CEO in 1992. Since becoming CEO, he has been instrumental in growing TANC from a grassroots organization to serving over 300 individuals and their families at 22 locations in three counties. He has played a part in constructing five new, fully accessible residential homes, providing permanent housing for over 50 individuals with IDD. Barry has always been a selfless champion for individuals with IDD, doing whatever the job has needed. His impact and legacy at TANC will be felt forever.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of The Arc Nature Coast. Specifically, the funds will be used to assist in the completion of a project to replace a 65-year-old building that TANC has used for nearly 50 years to serve individuals with IDD in day services. The funds will give TANC the ability to begin construction on a new Life Skills Development Center so they can continue to support the 150+ individuals they serve every day.

Barry became the 560th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.37 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.