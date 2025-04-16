Lightning recall forward Cam Atkinson from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cam Atkinson from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Atkinson, 35, has skated in 38 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording four goals and nine points while averaging 8:47 of time on ice. The Riverside, Connecticut, native made his Lightning debut October 11 at Carolina before recording his first point with the Bolts, an assist, October 17 versus Vegas. Atkinson scored his first goal with Tampa Bay November 21 at Columbus and has logged one goal and three points over his last four games played with the Lightning.

Atkinson was originally drafted by Columbus in the sixth round, 157th overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft and was signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on July 2, 2024.