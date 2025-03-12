Lightning recall forward Cam Atkinson from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cam Atkinson from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Atkinson, 35, has skated in 37 games with the Lightning this season, recording three goals and eight points while averaging 8:50 of time on ice. The Riverside, Connecticut, native has played in 807 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Columbus and Philadelphia, scoring 252 goals and adding 236 assists with 107 power-play points and 51 game-winning goals.

Atkinson was originally drafted by Columbus in the sixth round, 157th overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft and was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 2, 2024.