Lightning recall defenseman Max Crozier from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Crozier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 24, has appeared in three games with the Bolts this season, averaging 17:06 of time on ice and recording a plus-1 rating with three shots on goal. He made his season debut with Tampa Bay January 18 versus Detroit before logging a career-high 18:41 of time on ice January 21 at Montreal.

The Calgary, Alberta, native made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season and skated in 13 contests, collecting his first career NHL point with an assist January 23 at Philadelphia. He went on to play in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bolts, recording two penalty minutes and four shots on goal while averaging 14:15 of time on ice.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 22 games with the Crunch this season, recording three goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating. Crozier leads all Syracuse blueliners with two game-winning tallies while ranking second for goals (tied), assists and points. He has played 80 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, scoring three goals and adding 26 assists to go along with 95 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

Crozier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 120th overall, in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.