Lightning reassign goaltender Brandon Halverson to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Halverson, 28, has played in 34 games for the Crunch this season, posting a 16-9-8 record with a .913 save percentage, 2.32 goals-against average and four shutouts. The Traverse City, Michigan, native represented Syracuse as one of two North Division goaltenders at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and currently ranks eighth among all AHL netminders for goals-against average while his four shutouts are tied for fourth.

Halverson has played a total of 100 career AHL games between the Crunch and Hartford Wolfpack, logging a 41-41-15 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound goaltender made his first career NHL start and recorded 19 saves for the Lightning March 22 at Utah.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a two-year NHL contract with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2025.