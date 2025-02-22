Lightning reassign forward Jesse Ylonen to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jesse Ylonen to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Ylonen, 25, has appeared in 47 games with Syracuse this season, recording eight goals and 25 points with a plus-5 rating. The Espoo, Finland, native has skated in 167 career AHL contests with the Crunch and Laval Rocket, registering 42 goals and 110 points with 20 power-play tallies.

Ylonen made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens May 12, 2021 versus Edmonton and has played in 111 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens, logging 12 goals and 29 points. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward was originally drafted by Montreal in the second round, 35th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.