Lightning reassign forward Jesse Ylonen to AHL Syracuse

Ylonen has 25 points in 47 games with the Crunch this season

Ylonen
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jesse Ylonen to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Ylonen, 25, has appeared in 47 games with Syracuse this season, recording eight goals and 25 points with a plus-5 rating. The Espoo, Finland, native has skated in 167 career AHL contests with the Crunch and Laval Rocket, registering 42 goals and 110 points with 20 power-play tallies.

Ylonen made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens May 12, 2021 versus Edmonton and has played in 111 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens, logging 12 goals and 29 points. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward was originally drafted by Montreal in the second round, 35th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

News Feed

Lightning recall forward Jesse Ylonen from AHL Syracuse

Canada gets revenge in 4 Nations final, downs Team USA in overtime to claim title

Bolts collide in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Lightning recall forwards Gage Goncalves and Gabriel Fortier from AHL Syracuse

Canada's regulation win sets up rematch with Americans in Thursday's 4 Nations championship

4 Nations Face-Off heightens as tournament shifts to Boston

Guentzel scores twice to help land Team USA a spot in 4 Nations championship game

Hedman central again but Sweden falls to Finland in overtime at 4 Nations

Saturday primed to renew international hockey rivalries at 4 Nations Face-Off

Guentzel, Team USA beat Finland in Thursday’s Four Nations game

A History of the 4 Nations FAQ

Guentzel to make Team USA debut Thursday

Team Canada holds off Team Sweden to win 4 Nations Face-Off opener in overtime

Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener to showcase four Bolts skaters

‘Time to flip the switch’: Lightning players ready for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sights & Sounds from the Florida State Fair Watch Party

Best buds: Hagel, Cirelli bringing the best out of one another in Tampa Bay

Lightning's Brandon Hagel has been named the NHL's First Star of the week