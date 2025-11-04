TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of October. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $34.37 million to 797 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.
Lightning honor October Community Heroes
Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant
October 9
635th Community Hero: Gordon Gillette
Donation Recipients: Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County & Hillsborough Education Foundation
October 11
636th Community Heroes: Dan Strauss & Bart Diebold
Donation Recipient: Pace Center for Girls, Pinellas
October 23
637th Community Hero: Bob McIntyre
Donation Recipient: Clearwater for Youth
October 25
638th Community Hero: Val Lundin
Donation Recipient: Special Olympics Florida
October 26
639th Community Heroes: Nick & Ashley Barnett
Donation Recipient: Academy Prep of Lakeland
October 30
640th Community Hero: Davia Lerebours
Donation Recipient: Pace Center for Girls, Hillsborough
About the Community Hero Program
During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.