Lightning honor October Community Heroes

October 30

640th Community Hero: Davia Lerebours

Donation Recipient: Pace Center for Girls, Hillsborough

About the Community Hero Program

During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.