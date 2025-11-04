Lightning honor October Community Heroes

Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant

Community Hero Image
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of October. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $34.37 million to 797 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.

MTJA4130

October 9

635th Community Hero: Gordon Gillette

Donation Recipients: Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County & Hillsborough Education Foundation

0A7A8140

October 11

636th Community Heroes: Dan Strauss & Bart Diebold

Donation Recipient: Pace Center for Girls, Pinellas

MJCA7645

October 23

637th Community Hero: Bob McIntyre

Donation Recipient: Clearwater for Youth

MJCA3465

October 25

638th Community Hero: Val Lundin

Donation Recipient: Special Olympics Florida

MTJA6216

October 26

639th Community Heroes: Nick & Ashley Barnett

Donation Recipient: Academy Prep of Lakeland

MTJA7631

October 30

640th Community Hero: Davia Lerebours

Donation Recipient: Pace Center for Girls, Hillsborough

About the Community Hero Program

During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.

