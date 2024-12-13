Lightning Foundation & Operation Shower celebrate military moms-to-be  

The morning started as any baby shower might begin—good food, games, moms, dads and kids celebrating new additions to the family.

Then you might have looked around, seen the sun flowing over downtown Tampa through the skyline windows of Amalie Arena and noticed something extra special.

The Lightning Foundation and Operation Shower teamed up to throw 20 military moms and moms-to-be a special baby shower on Tuesday, a celebration and thank you to active-duty military members and their partners.

Operation Shower is a nonprofit dedicated to honoring military families by providing baby showers for military moms-to-be. The goal is to ease the stress of starting a family during deployment. And since its inception in 2007, Operation Shower has celebrated more than 9,700 military moms from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard and first responders.

“For women who are expecting a baby and whose partners are deployed, and especially for expectant moms who are active duty themselves, the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful,” said Operation Shower Founder and Chief Shower Officer LeAnn Morrissey. “Operation Shower was created to provide these courageous women with love, support, and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together.”