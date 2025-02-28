Kevin Smiley, Arthenia Joyner and Les Miller shine at Lightning’s Black Heritage Night

Welcome back to Sights & Sounds: the thoughts and observations from everything Bolts Nation, both on and off the ice. The Lightning held several tributes and performances for Black Heritage Night on Thursday, a memorable evening of history, distinction and yet another Bolts win. Let’s dive into the top highlights of the evening.
Florida native and rising recording artist Kevin Smiley showcases debut EP
Kevin Smiley’s rise through the country music scene has all the makings of the first act of a big screen biopic. And on his way up, he made sure to stop by AMALIE Arena for a pregame set from his debut EP Hurts Worse.
The 20-year-old singer-songwriter grew up in Okeechobee, FL listening to George Straight and a bevy of gospel—influences snuck into his standout tracks like “Heart to Break” and “Sunshine State.” He was raised in a family of church musicians, his dad being a pastor, and has all the Florida small-town charm you’d expect of him. Smiley is warm and welcoming—and talented.