Kevin Smiley, Arthenia Joyner and Les Miller shine at Lightning’s Black Heritage Night

He was discovered after posting a slate of covers of his favorite songs and artists on—you guessed it—TikTok during the 2020 lockdown. Just Smiley, a guitar and a phone.

“I really wasn't the greatest singer, but I'd film just to document my process of getting better,” Smiley said preshow. “I think anything I put my mind to, I can get good at…My siblings can sing, my cousins sing, my grandma sings. Everybody sings. So I was like, I got it. It's in the genetics.”

Then in 2023, Smiley got a call that put him on a flight to Las Vegas. He recorded his first song “Paralyzed” there and left a signed recording artist. He was barely 19 years old. When I ask about the transition from cow pastures and bass fishing to casino lights and fancy studios, Smiley is thoughtful in his response.

“It was interesting, I believe it was all just great timing. I was working a job and I didn't have a car. My brother was taking me to work and he got a job out of town, so he couldn't do that anymore, but it just so happened to be the exact same time that I got discovered. I was able to quit my job and focus on music full time.”

Smiley’s performance in Thunder Alley showcased a mix of emotional acoustic ballads and upbeat country pop. And look, it’s never easy playing to the large crowd of meandering hockey fans that is Thunder Alley, folks finding their nearest beverage and popping in for a song or two. But Smiley held his own—guitar in hand, Bolts jersey on his back and a bright future ahead.

“Every show is special. Still, getting in front of people, it's the craziest feeling. It's the craziest thing.”