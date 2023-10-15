Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

The Lightning opened a back-to-back with a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday night.

Despite taking a lead seven minutes into the first, the Bolts couldn’t capitalize and ultimately dropped a back-and-forth game.

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, leading the team in points for the night.

Tampa Bay now heads north of the border for the tail end of the back-to-back to face the Ottawa Senators for a Sunday night matchup.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 0, DET 1

14:50 Daniel Sprong (1) – Alex DeBrincat

The Lightning carried the possession in the first minutes of the game testing Ville Husso early on, but were ultimately held off the board. Daniel Sprong set himself up in the crease and tapped Alex DeBrincat’s pass from the blue line past Jonas Johansson giving the Red Wings the first goal of the evening.

TBL 1, DET 1

10:14 Steven Stamkos (1) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

After a big save from Jonas Johansson, Tampa Bay was able to take the puck to the other side. Victor Hedman set up a pass to Steven Stamkos to put a slapshot past Ville Husso to tie the game at 1-1.

TBL 2, DET 1

7:08 Brandon Hagel (1) – Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman blocked a shot in front of Jonas Johansson and created a breakaway for Brandon Hagel. Hagel took the pass and scored glove side on Husso, giving the Bolts their first lead.

TBL 2, DET 2

5:25 Alex DeBrincat (1) – Shayne Gostisbehere, Dylan Larkin

Less than two minutes after the Bolts took the lead, DeBrincat took a shot from the blue line and the puck took a deflection off Luke Glendening’s stick and beat Johansson.

2nd Period

TBL 2, DET 3

17:59 Lucas Raymond (1) – Unassisted

Just over two minutes into the second period, Lucas Raymond set up at the right circle and his one-timer got past Johansson, giving Detroit the lead again.

TBL 3, DET 3

9:07 Steven Stamkos (2) – Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli

On the rush, Brandon Hagel fed the puck to Steven Stamkos from the blue line. Stamkos set up at the right circle and ripped a slapshot past Husso to tie the game at three.

TBL 3, DET 4

5:27 J.T. Compher (1)– Moritz Seider, Andrew Copp

J.T. Compher redirected a shot from Moritz Seider at the blue line past Johansson to give Detroit their fourth lead of the night.

3rd Period

TBL 3, DET 5

15:16 Alex DeBrincat (3) – Dylan Larkin

On an odd-man rush, Larkin played the puck across to DeBrincat who beat Johansson to give the Red Wings a multi-goal lead for the first time.

TBL 4, DET 5

10:05 Victor Hedman (1) – Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos – PPG

A scrum behind the Detroit net resulted in a Lightning power play. Victor Hedman pulled Tampa Bay back within one, firing from the high slot through traffic and past Husso.

TBL 4, DET 6

19:59 Moritz Seider (1) – J.T. Compher – ENG

Moritz Seider iced the win for Detroit when his clearing attempt from inside the Detroit blue line found Tampa Bay’s empty net inside the final second of regulation.