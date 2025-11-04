Creating Nikita Kucherov, one six-sided die at a time

“I always start with the center and the most complex part of the piece, which is the eye.”

That’s where the first die was placed in Barbara Helman’s astounding mosaic of Nikita Kucherov, gifted to the Bolts winger during his 1,000-point ceremony ahead of Thursday night’s game against Dallas.

“I start with the eye and build out from the center,” Helman explained. “That’s how we get his face.”

It’s a fitting starting point for a portrait of a forward known for his supernatural vision—something Helman clearly reciprocates when bringing her own art to life.

The custom Kucherov piece is made up of 12,000 dice and 40,000 painted halftones in more than 130 hours of work. And it’s far from her first endeavor.

Helman has been an artist her whole life, but around a decade ago, she became fascinated with artists using unique, off-the-wall mediums to bring their visions to life. Rubik’s cubes, chess pieces and, for Helman, six-sided dice. Her work is often influenced by pop culture and historical milestones within the worlds of sports and music. And in 2020, she caught her first break when her portrait of Kobe Bryant went viral on SportsCenter.

Since then, she’s worked on celebrity portraits like Michael Jordan, Prince, and now, Nikita Kucherov. After witnessing her latest work get its big reveal at Benchmark International Arena, Helman caught up with TBL.com on the making of the one-of-a-kind design.