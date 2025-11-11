Coop’s Catch 2025 Recap: Record donations, Remi the angler & Charles Barkley pitches in

One of the most anticipated days on the Tampa Bay Lightning calendar returned Monday, and in doing so raised a record-setting $500,000 for children fighting cancer in the Tampa Bay area.

Monday marked the eighth annual Coop’s Catch for Kids fishing tournament, a catch-and-release competition established by Lightning head coach Jon Cooper in which Lightning players, staff and community sponsors join pediatric cancer patients and their families on the waters of Tampa Bay. Their mission: to heighten awareness around young—but mighty—cancer warriors throughout the community.

“Super,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said of how inspiring the children are. “Having kids yourself, as a parent you can't imagine going through that as a family. But what you learn about these kids is how resilient they are. And you know, that's a key word that we use in the locker room too, is resiliency, how you fight back in the world of sports. But what these kids go through and what they do is just inspiring to all of us."

This year’s event set a new record in philanthropy. Sunday night’s Angler's Party raised more than $400,000, with the event raising $500,000 total. That money goes to the J5 Foundation, the Cooper family’s charitable organization founded in 2022 that supports pediatric cancer research and patient services via the Lightning Foundation.

The party kickstarted another strong year for the tournament, one which fought through colder temperatures and windy conditions on Monday.

“We came from humble beginnings,” Cooper said. "It was an idea one day on the water, inspired from our good friend Tony Colton, who's no longer with us, but his legacy has stuck with us, and this tournament has stuck with us, and every year it just gets bigger and better.

"This is just a stark reminder of the realities of some of the hardships that kids face. And so, we're gonna go out here and have a bunch of fun, but in the end we know what the purpose of this is for and we have heavy hearts for those that are right behind us,” he said, motioning to TGH Hospital behind him.