Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored retired Cindy Vann as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. Vann, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Meals on Wheels of Tampa Bay.

Vann has been a constant servant leader for Meals on Wheels for the past 30 years. Having moved to Tampa as a military spouse with a heart for those in need, she found Meals on Wheel’s mission to be fulfilling community service to engage in with her husband and children. She has continued to grow with the organization; moving from a volunteer to overseeing the Meals on Wheels Tampa High School Leadership Board; a program that brings together teens from local high schools of all means to unite on a project to serve homebound neighbors. Additionally, Vann continues to have a route she delivers to routinely. Not only is she delivering a meal to a homebound individual, but she delivers cheer, check-ins, and compassion.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of Meals on Wheels Tampa. The grant will cover the cost of 30 days of hot, nutritious meals for more than 300 seniors and other homebound individuals in Hillsborough County who may otherwise go without.

Vann became the 556th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.17 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.