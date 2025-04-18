Chasing the Cup: Shattenkirk's 2020 OT winner his favorite NHL goal

Shattenkirk called it the best goal he scored in his 14-year NHL career.

“In my entire hockey career, there've been a couple goals that I've been part of and been able to witness that were special,” Shattenkirk said. “But I think for me, scoring a goal in the Stanley Cup Final in overtime to win it and give our team an advantage in the series, that’s something that you only dream of.”

While Shattenkirk wishes Lightning fans could have experienced those games in person, the quieter environment saw teammates turn to each other and appreciate their opportunity to finish what was a special season.

"That was just part of the experience, too, in being able to really just have my teammates around me to celebrate it and then go home to a quiet hotel,” Shattenkirk said. “But, you know, I think we all knew that we were on the cusp of doing something really special.”

Support from AMALIE faithful

Despite not having Lightning fans at the games, the team found other ways to bring their supporters along for the Stanley Cup chase.

The Lightning removed a pane of glass from the boards at AMALIE Arena, and fans signed the glass with words of good luck. That pane of glass traveled to the bubble with the team to remind them of their support system back home.

"That was something that we got to see and realize how passionate fans were. I think for a lot of us, our wives and girlfriends were back home in Florida having watch parties together in a time where not a lot of people were hanging out, but they had that opportunity in Florida to get together,” Shattenkirk said.

“They were telling us that around the city you're still seeing Tampa Bay Lightning flags. We knew that the fans were there and they were watching and really just waiting for us to win and bring the Cup home back to Florida.”

The Lightning accomplished that goal on Sept. 20, 2020, winning their first Stanley Cup since 2004.

Shattenkirk recently visited the 2024-25 team for Ryan McDonagh’s 1,000th NHL game and remains connected to the organization.

He said this year’s team looks different from the Lightning roster he played on, adding the organization has handled changes and adjustments well this season. That starts with a defensive approach and another strong year from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, Shattenkirk believes.

“I think top to bottom they've done a good job of building that lineup and having a lot of consistent, hard-working players who are committed to playing a full 200-foot game,” he said.

With this year’s roster aiming for another long postseason run, the energy is widespread around AMALIE Arena. Shattenkirk could feel it when he was in the building last month, and he said it increases further when the playoffs begin.

"I think the product on the ice is what really keeps that energy sustained throughout the game because the games are always so tight, the guys seem to raise their level of play and intensity to a different level,” Shattenkirk said.

“And I think just the momentum changes, the constant feeling of, ‘What's going to happen next’, the anticipation of the game, it's just so tight and something that cannot be recreated in the regular season. Especially with the Lightning, I would say buy a ticket, get there and experience it for yourself because you're probably going to want to go back the next night.”