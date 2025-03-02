Bolts Blogs: A Julien BriseBois trade masterclass

It is with great excitement that we at the Tampa Bay Lightning are proud to announce the launch of the brand-new Bolts Blogs program!

Through this program, we will be providing media members and digital content producers with a chance to have their work published on TampaBayLightning.com and amplified through our social media channels. Each month, content creators can submit stories for selection by the Lightning editorial group. On this dedicated landing page, one story will be selected and posted to live on the page until a new submission is selected the following month. Think of it as an op-ed or letter to the editor section.

We view this as a fantastic opportunity for non-traditional platforms and media who don’t usually cover the team to gain viewership and grow their product through the reach of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Whenever a trade occurs at the deadline in the NFL or NHL, one of the first questions fans ask is, “Who won the trade?” While this is often difficult to determine at the time of the trade, after some time to reflect, one GM in Lightning history has established a solid reputation.

Julien BriseBois, who took over for Steve Yzerman in 2018, famously did not make any moves at the deadline during the Lightning’s historic 2018-2019 season. After all, who would want to shake things up while your team chases what was thought to be an unbreakable win record? However, after the brutal playoff ending in 2019, BriseBois’ approach to the trade deadline would drastically change.

2020

In 2020, the Lightning entered the month of February with a 31-15-5 record, just seven wins behind their 2018-2019 pace. But this time, BriseBois was prepared to make the team better with two blockbuster moves.