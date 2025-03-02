Bolts Blogs: A Julien BriseBois trade masterclass

The Bolt Report's Jake Ricker and Michael Wax break down some of Julien BriseBois' most impactful deadline moves

BoltsBlogs-1920x1080
By Jake Ricker & Michael Wax
@BoltReport_TB www.boltreport.wixsite.com/boltreport

Whenever a trade occurs at the deadline in the NFL or NHL, one of the first questions fans ask is, “Who won the trade?” While this is often difficult to determine at the time of the trade, after some time to reflect, one GM in Lightning history has established a solid reputation.

Julien BriseBois, who took over for Steve Yzerman in 2018, famously did not make any moves at the deadline during the Lightning’s historic 2018-2019 season. After all, who would want to shake things up while your team chases what was thought to be an unbreakable win record? However, after the brutal playoff ending in 2019, BriseBois’ approach to the trade deadline would drastically change.

2020
In 2020, the Lightning entered the month of February with a 31-15-5 record, just seven wins behind their 2018-2019 pace. But this time, BriseBois was prepared to make the team better with two blockbuster moves.

Lightning acquire
Devils acquire
Blake Coleman
Nolan Foote
2020 Conditional 1st Round Pick (acquired from VAN)


Lightning acquire
Sharks acquire
Barclay Goodrow
Anthony Greco
2020 3rd Round Pick
2020 1st Round Pick

Sending out not one but two first-round picks along with an already-selected first-round pick in Nolan Foote, BriseBois brought in Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow. Both players would soon play on a line together, along with center Yanni Gourde, and became known as Jon Cooper’s shutdown line. This duo proved that patience is a virtue.

Goodrow and Coleman had just three points in the regular season before the COVID-19 shutdown, but they combined for an impressive 19 points in the playoffs. It wasn’t just about points, as coach Cooper often sent this line out for momentum shifts and even trusted them in the final seconds before officially winning the Stanley Cup in 2020.

Their magical run didn’t end there and only got better the following season. Goodrow registered the second-most points in his career and finished the regular season at +16, while Coleman fell one point shy of his second-highest, single-season total and finished the year at +15. The duo would again help lead the Lightning to repeat as champions, including a heroic diving last-second goal by Blake Coleman in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

So, even while paying a high price of two first-round picks and a former first-round pick in Foote, BriseBois acquired two players that created offense, shut down opposing teams, and helped the Bolts capture back-to-back Stanley Cups, a reward we are sure any Lightning fan would pay 10 times over for again.

But maybe Jon Cooper put it best when asked why Goodrow was such an effective player for the Lightning, saying "You can't have all Ferraris. Sometimes you need a good, old-fashioned, four-wheel drive Jeep.”

2021
Goodrow and Coleman weren’t alone in that second championship, as BriseBois went back to the well to shore up the defense at the 2021 deadline:

Lightning acquire
Red Wings acquire
Blue Jackets acquire
David Savard (CBJ
2021 4th Round Pick (TBL)
2021 1st Round Pick (TBL)
Brian Lashoff (DET)
2022 3rd Round Pick (TBL)

Giving up three picks for a defensive defenseman may have been considered a steep price, especially one with an expiring contract, but Savard played his role exceptionally well. In a third-pair position alongside Mikhail Sergachev, Savard was frequently assigned to tough matchups and consistently surpassed expectations. He even assisted on Ross Colton’s Stanley Cup-winning goal in Game 5 against his future team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Although Savard departed in free agency after the 2021 season, he will always be a part of Lightning history.

2022
Things only got better in 2022 as BriseBois made some of his best trades to date, bringing in two players who are still making huge impacts in 2025.

Lightning acquire
Blackhawks acquire
Brandon Hagel
Boris Katchouk
2022 4th Round Pick
Taylor Raddysh
2024 4th Round Pick
2023 1st Round Pick
2024 1st Round Pick
Lightning acquire
Senators acquire
Nick Paul
Mathieu Joseph
2024 4th Round Pick

BriseBois again sent out two first-round picks and a well-liked forward in Mathieu Joseph, along with two other prospects. A lot to give up, but Brisebois struck gold.

That season, Hagel would play in 22 games with the Bolts, recording four goals and three assists for a total of seven points. In the playoffs, Hagel tallied another two goals and four assists while helping the Lightning reach their third-straight Stanley Cup final. And while the Lightning were not able to complete the three-peat, Hagel’s play only got better over the next few years.

After his first full offseason with the Lightning, Hagel dominated, scoring the most goals, assists, and points of his career. In his second full season with Tampa Bay, Hagel again logged the most assists and points of his career with 49 and 75, respectively. Hagel had not only become one of the top-scoring Lightning players, but a leader in the locker room.

Hagel is currently on pace once again to set career high in goals, assists, and points in 2025. Not to mention Hagel signed an eight-year extension back in 2023 and will be a Bolt for the considerable future. It’s safe to say this was an excellent move for the Lightning and one that is still paying off.

Then, there’s Paul. The 6’4, 230-pound, middle-six forward was and continues to be a versatile part of the lineup with a solid defensive game. After the trade, Paul put up five goals and 14 points in just 21 games and also proved to be a worthy playoff performer, including scoring both of the team’s two goals in Game 7 against Toronto.

He followed that up with a career-high in goals in 2022-23, and once against broke his career-high in goals and points in 2023-24. For the third year in a row, Paul is projected to beat his career-high in goals (25-goal pace) and points (47). Paul has continued to excel on the power play as well, with his nine power-play goals last year ranking fourth on the team. Paul can win faceoffs, kill penalties, and be adaptable in any role the Bolts put him in. Even three years later, Paul continues to be a valuable piece.

Conclusion
These are just a few of the great trades Julien BriseBois has made to make the Lightning better, and he has two Stanley Cup rings to prove it. And now with the 2025 trade deadline quickly approaching, we now focus on what BriseBois might do to improve this year’s team.

Whatever that move may be, just remember he has a pretty good track record when fans ask, “Who won that trade?”

