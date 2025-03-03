Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel 

The Bolts Best Player of the Month for February has officially been crowned to Brandon Hagel.

The Lightning winger has been taking the hockey scene by storm as of late, thanks to 13 points in eight games and a solid two-way showing for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hagel tallied 7 goals and 6 assists in the month of February for Tampa Bay, sparking the Bolts to one of its most profound winning streaks since the 2020 season. Hagel is currently riding a seven-game point streak and has been a nightmare for opposing defenses. His highlight-worthy wrap-around against the Oilers proved to be the game-winner in one of the Lightning’s biggest games of the month.