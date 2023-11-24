News Feed

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Jonas Johansson, and team D

Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Winnipeg Jets

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 — OT

Recap: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Winnipeg Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

All the official Lightning gear getting the Cyber Weekend treatment

The best chance to save big on Bolts merch this holiday season.

By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The gear experts at Tampa Bay Sports have once again put together a dynamite sale for Bolts fans. This time in adherence to America’s most joyous and heartwarming holiday:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If there was ever a time to snag some discounted holiday cheer for that beloved Lightning fan in your life, this is it.

The retail frenzy kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday at the brand-new Tampa Bay Sports location at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, followed by an online Cyber Weekend sale starting at 5 p.m. on the TBS site. There you’ll find a wide selection of styles on sale for a generous 50% off—including 20% off game-worn jerseys online.

The OG Tampa Bay Sports Store at Amalie Arena is closed Friday (thanks, Doja Cat) but joins the fun on Saturday at noon, with online site sales running through the weekend and throughout Cyber Monday.

In the spirit of things, we dropped a spotlight on a few of our favorite pieces down below. But you can find the entire sale collection right in here. Now, on to becoming a sleeker, smarter gift-giver in 3-7 business days this holiday season.

blue logo hoodie inline

Men's Team Issue Hoodie, $79.99 $40.00

The kind of hoodie that looks like a handsome old friend when the Bolts win another Cup in 2040.

womens leopard tee inline 1920 1080

Women's Long Sleeve Raglan Accord Tee, $44.99 $22.50

[opens gift]

“Is this the Long Sleeve Raglan Accord Tee from the Tampa Bay Sports Store?!”

“Cost me 23 dollars!”

[warm embrace]

3 stripes black polo inline 1920 1080

Men's Aeroready 3-Stripe Polo, $69.99 $35.00

The most iconic tracksuit pants in the history of athleisure. But make it a golf polo.

grey adidas hoodie inline 1920 1080

Men's Adidas Essential 3-Stripe Full Zip Hoodie, $89.99 $45.00

Neutral and minimal means this hoodie goes with just about everything you own.

bolts tank inline 1920 1080

Women's Crystal Washed Tank, $34.99 $17.50

For those epic holiday bike rides.

dad boat hat inline 1920 1080

Adjustable 2023 Draft Hat, $34.99 $17.50

This has Dad Who Spends Way Too Much Time on the Boat written all over it.

bolts speaker inline 1920 1080

Bluetooth Speaker, $49.99 $25.00

Santa calls this a stocking stuffer in the biz’.

band tee bomb inline

Men's Flying Puck Band Tee, $34.99 $17.50

So soft you’ll barely realize you have a shirt on—very rock ‘n’ roll.

beach towel inline 1920 1080

Spectra Beach Towel, $29.99 $15.00

Hockey seasons get remembered, but beach season never dies.

life good tee inline 1920 1080

Men's Jake Hockey Stance Tee, $39.99 $20.00

Vasy is back. So yeah, life is pretty good.