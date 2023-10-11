Golden Knights begin championship defense with win against Kraken

“It was cool seeing the banner go up (in pregame). I haven’t seen a banner with that much detail on it,” Hill said. “We know what we did last year, and we were ready to go tonight. You want to win every game, so it’s one of 82. We got that one checked off the list, and now it’s time to turn our attention.”

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone had two assists for the Golden Knights.

“We weren’t on top of our game early,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “As I said, I’m not surprised. I figured we would get to it eventually when we were good enough. A lot of that had do with Adin early. … We got the saves early that we needed.”