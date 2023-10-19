OFFICIAL RULES

Seattle Hockey Partners LLC (“SHP”) invites fans to participate in its Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes Ticket Giveaway (the “Promotion”). Participants will enter for a chance to win one pair of tickets (2 tickets) the Seattle Kraken game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Climate Pledge Arena on October 19, 2023 (estimated retail value of each pair of tickets ranges from $150 to $500, depending on location), subject to these Official Rules.

PROMOTION ADMINISTRATOR AND SPONSOR

The Promotion is proudly sponsored and administered by SHP, located at 10601 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125.

WHEN IS THIS HAPPENING?

The Promotion commences on October 19, 2023 at 12:00pm PST and ends October 19, 2023 at 1:00pm PST (the “Promo Period”). Any entry submitted after 1:00pm PST on October 19, 2023 is void.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, simply follow the Seattle Kraken’s X (formerly Twitter) account and repost its post advertising the Promotion. Participants must provide all requested information to enter; incomplete or inaccurate entries will not be eligible to win. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated devices are void. One (1) entry per person. Participants acknowledge that the Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with X (formerly Twitter).

By participating in the Promotion and/or claiming a Prize (as defined below) should you be selected as a Winner, you certify that you are at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal resident of either the United States, excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, and all other U.S. territories and possessions, or of Canada, and agree to these Official Rules and SHP’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You further certify that any guest you select to participate in the Prize (a “Guest”) is at least eighteen (18) years old, unless a Winner is the parent and/or legal guardian of the Guest, and in that case the Guest must be at least ten (10) years old. Your eligibility for the Promotion is contingent upon these certifications. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win; void where prohibited. Employees, directors, officers, and agents of SHP or Seattle Arena Company, LLC (“SAC”) and each of their respective parent companies, divisions, dealers, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotional agencies and suppliers involved in the Promotion, as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household as such individuals are not eligible to enter or win.

PRIZE

Eight (8) winners (each a “Winner” and collectively, the “Winners”) will be randomly selected by digital randomization software from among the eligible entries to win. Residents of Canada, in order to win, must first correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question without the aid of a mechanical device, administered by mail or e-mail at SHP’s sole discretion. Each Winner will be awarded one pair of tickets (2 tickets in total) to the Seattle Kraken game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Climate Pledge Arena on October 19, 2023 (the “Prize”). The location of the seats will be at SHP’s sole discretion. You must have a Ticketmaster.com account in order to accept the Prize. Limit one (1) Prize per Winner.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Winners may not substitute a cash award in lieu of the Prize. Each Winner is solely responsible for paying any applicable local, state, or federal taxes related to the Promotion, as well as any costs and expenses associated with the Prize. Neither SAC nor SHP makes any warranty or guarantee regarding the Prize, express or implied, and the Prize is awarded on an “as-is” basis. By participating in the Promotion and accepting the Prize, each participant agrees to abide by all applicable laws as well as all policies in force at SHP, SAC and/or Climate Pledge Arena. SHP reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a prize of equal or greater value if the original Prize cannot be honored for any reason. SHP further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to refuse to honor the Prize if too few entries are received or if the participant or the Guest claiming it is unruly, disruptive, uncooperative, fails to comply with any policies of SHP, SAC and/or Climate Pledge Arena, or may or does cause damage to any person, property, or the reputation of SHP, SAC and/or Climate Pledge Arena. The Prize, including any additional restrictions, is at SHP’s sole discretion.

HOW TO WIN

After the Promo Period ends, SHP will randomly select eight (8) potential Winners by random digitization software. The potential Winners will be notified by direct message through X (formerly Twitter) by no later than 1:30pm PST on October 19, 2023. Participants do not need to be present to win; however, the potential Winners must respond to the notice from SHP in writing to accept and claim their Prize by no later than thirty (30) minutes after receiving such notice (the “Response Deadline”). If SHP does not receive written confirmation that a Winner accepts their Prize by the Response Deadline, such Winner forfeits any right to or claim on a Prize, and SHP may select another Winner in the same manner described above. Each Winner must provide an e-mail address for where the Prize will be transferred and must have a Ticketmaster.com account in order to accept the tickets. By claiming or accepting any Prize, each Winner certifies that they agree to the terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules.

Any Prize that is obtained in contravention of these Official Rules or the local, state, or federal law will be deemed void and will not be honored. The Prize may not be sold or transferred. SHP will determine in its sole discretion whether the Prize has been improperly obtained, presented, or transferred.

REPRESENTATIONS AND INDEMNIFICATION

Each and every participant and each Winner hereby represents and warrants that they have read these Official Rules, are fully familiar with their contents, and agree to abide thereby. Each Winner shall be responsible and liable for the actions of any Guest who partakes in the Prize, including any third party to whom the Prize is gifted, sold or transferred. Each participant further agrees to indemnify, defend, discharge, release, forever acquit, and hold SAC, SHP, and their affiliated entities (including third-party partners) and their respective officers, employees, representatives, agents and contractors harmless against any and all demands, claims, actions, or proceedings of any kind, and from any and all injuries, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses related to or arising out of the participation in the Promotion, the Prize awarded, or any breach or alleged breach of any of the warranties, representations, or agreements of participants hereto. Each Winner and any Guest who participates in the Prize in any way may be required by SAC or SHP to execute additional forms, releases, and/or waivers as a prior condition to participating in the Prize.

Each Winner and any Guest may be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (i.e., at least two (2) weeks will have passed between final vaccination date and the performance) and/or proof of negative COVID test within the time window specified by SAC and/or SHP. Each Winner and any Guest may also be required to wear masks at all times at the performance in accordance with any SHP and SAC policies. Acceptance of the COVID-19 documents presented by a Winner and any Guest are subject to SHP and/or SAC’s approval in their sole discretion.

RELEASE OF LIABILITY

Participants agree to obey all applicable laws and regulations, including any local guidance or mandates related to any pandemic at the time of the any event related to the Promotion or the Prize, and to be bound by these Official Rules. By participating in the Promotion, you fully and unconditionally release SHP and SAC from (1) all claims for liability arising from or related to your participation in the Promotion and (2) all claims related to a participant or Guest’s acceptance, receipt, possession, loss, and/or misuse of any entry or the Prize.

SAC and SHP make no representations regarding the effects, condition, safety or potential exposure risks related to COVID-19, any pandemic-related precautions that are required or not required by SAC or SHP, or attendance at the performance.

In the event SAC or SHP is unable to continue the Promotion or to honor the Prize due to any event beyond its control, including but not limited to technological errors, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil unrest, terrorist threat or act, war (declared or undeclared), or any local, state, or federal law, order, or regulation, then subject to any governmental approval that may be required, SAC and SHP reserve the right to modify, suspend, extend, or terminate the Promotion and rules.

DATA PRIVACY

Private or personally identifying information collected in connection with the Promotion may be retained by SAC and SHP, sold, shared with business partners and/or affiliates, or used for marketing purposes. By participating in the Promotion, you consent to SAC and SHP’s collection and use of your personal information as described in our privacy policy available here: https://www.nhl.com/kraken/info/privacy.

DISPUTES

The Promotion and these Official Rules are governed by the laws of the United States and the State of Washington. As a condition of participating in the Promotion, participants agree that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Promotion, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted in Seattle, Washington before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS.

Residents of the Province of Quebec: Any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of a publicity contest may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. Any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the board only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

Please direct questions regarding the Promotion or requests for a list of winners to Seattle Hockey Partners LLC, Attn: Legal (Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes Ticket Giveaway), 10601 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125 or [email protected].