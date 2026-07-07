Peter Laviolette Details 2026-27 Coaching Staff & New Hires!

Insiders, sharing some intel from new LA Kings Head Coach Peter Laviolette, regarding the breakdown of the LA Kings coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The Kings announced Laviolette’s staff last week, consisting of three new hires – associate coach Phil Housley and assistant coaches Chris Hajt and Ray Whitney – joining assistant coach Derik Johnson, goaltending coach Mike Buckley and video coaches Samson Lee and Travis Culhane. Laviolette was clearly given the ability to have a lot of influence on his staff, with only the latter four staying on board, with Hajt joining as a promotion from the AHL’s Ontario Reign.
Laviolette started with the basics – he prefers to have three coaches on the bench with him during games. The Kings have deviated between two and three coaches over the years and will have three plus Laviolette for this coming season. Johnson and Buckley will be up top for the “eye in the sky” vantage point, with Housley and the two assistants on the bench during games.
“I’ve had three bench coaches for the last couple of stints that I’ve had with different teams and I’ve just found it to be really useful,” Laviolette said. “There’s just so much work, there are so many players, there’s so much video going around now that, in order to get that out efficiently, spreading that work, I feel, is really important.”
One thing I liked about what Laviolette had to say is that there is not only a clear delineation of responsibilities, but there are layers to it. Housley will be in charge of the defensemen with Hajt supporting while Whitney will run the forwards with Johnson supporting. Whitney will also work on the power play with Housley supporting. Hajt will run the penalty kill with Johnson supporting. I think that you sometimes see all of the responsibilities fall on one person in a particular area, but with the way this staff is constructed, each coach brings something different to the table and can contribute in multiple ways, with different pairings in different areas.
Adding multiple layers to the special teams was very important for Laviolette and having multiple coaches with experience and influence into both areas is important. In the AHL, the Ontario Reign led the Pacific Division at 84.2 percent on the penalty kill last season and the bulk of that was Hajt’s direction. Only four teams in the AHL had a better number last season than Ontario. Johnson had some input on the penalty-killing changes the Kings made back in the 2023-24 season, when they ranked second in the NHL during the regular season. Keeping him on staff and putting those two minds together should only be able to help a Kings unit that really struggled last season. On the power-play side, Whitney excelled in those areas as a player, while Housley has the experience behind the bench. Having Housley with that background is a good safety net as Whitney adjusts to being a first-time NHL coach. The Kings have new pieces in place, personnel wise, and were one of the league’s worst units last season. Sounds like a fresh approach there, which could help.
“The power play and the penalty kill are things that we are really focused on, that I have focused on in my hirings, to make sure that we can try and improve in those areas,” Laviolette added. “If you can improve the special teams and get them above the 50 percent line in the league or maybe into the Top-10 or even push further than that, I feel that you can find success and increase your point total in the regular season and have an advantage going into the playoffs.”
The staff building process, in terms of the incomings, started with Housley. This is not a shocker, as Laviolette and Housley worked together in both New York and Nashville, forming a pretty good duo with both clubs.
As noted, Housley will be responsible for the defensemen and will assist with the power play as well. Housley has the most experience on the staff behind Laviolette. He’s been an NHL Head Coach. He’s been an associate coach and he has been responsible for the defensemen and the power plays before in his coaching career. He’s also one of the best offensive defensemen in NHL history and Laviolette believes he should help a player like Brandt Clarke take that next step towards becoming the player he can be, while also introducing some different concepts and philosophies that he believes can help the Kings play the game a little bit differently, with more “motion, activity and movement” with the way they want to play. Think Housley plays a large part in that process. Housley will also take on some of the oversight as it pertains to off the ice details, such as player performance, sleep and nutrition, strength and conditioning, working with the the specialists the Kings have in place in those areas who know what they’re doing.
Laviolette on Housley
There’s a real familiarity with me and Phil, with the way that we go about our business. He was a Head Coach, he has a lot of experience, he’s a Hall of Famer. Phil is going to be responsible for running the defensemen, working with the defensemen and overseeing a larger picture as well, with the player development. It has to do with sleep and nutrition, it has to do with strength and training, it has to do with on-ice play. There’s a lot of information and a lot of coaches and outside of just being on the ice, we’re hired to help the athletes become better. Phil will stay on top of that and corral that. With that way that we’re doing it, he’s been a power-play coach before, I’ve seen him do it and he does a great job. All the coaches are there to help each other, but I think when there are conversations that need to be made, maybe in a smaller group, Ray and Phil will be able to talk that through.