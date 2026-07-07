Peter Laviolette Details 2026-27 Coaching Staff & New Hires!

With Hajt, as noted, he oversaw one of the best penalty kills in the AHL last season and he’ll begin to work with a Kings unit in need of improvements. Hajt has had an influence in the development of several Kings defensive prospects over the years. He worked in Ontario when both Mikey Anderson and Brandt Clarke came through the ranks and he’ll work with both players again in Los Angeles. He was there with Jordan Spence and Sean Durzi as well. For the latter three specifically, they were allowed to thrive offensively while also working on the defensive side of the game. Spence and Clarke were selected to to end-of-season AHL All-Star teams and Durzi took massive steps forward before his NHL opportunity came in late-2021. Hajt is also familar with players like Angus Booth and Kirill Kirsanov, who could be in the mix for depth roles with the NHL club this season.

The biggest responsibilities for Hajt will be on the PK, but he’ll certainly have some influence with the team’s defensemen, as well as player development. Hajt also served as an assistant coach under Housley in Buffalo for two seasons and he got Housley’s endorsement when Laviolette spoke with him on the phone, which only strengthened his case.

Laviolette on Hajt

Chris Hajt was in the organization and he really focuses on the penalty kill and the defensive side of the game. I think that’s important, you need to play good defense to be successful in the game and specialty teams obviously factors into it. He’s got a lot of experience as a coach and inside of the penalty kill. He’s been here for awhile, he knows the young players, coming up through our organization, so for me, there was a connectivity factor with that as well, his familiarity with some of the younger players that are going to be here with the LA Kings. His record on the penalty kill and his ability to teach, from when I interviewed him, it was all pretty clear and evident that he knew what he was talking about. I feel confident with that.

With Whitney, Laviolette understands this is a different kind of hire. Laviolette knows Whitney as a player, having worked together in Carolina for several seasons. Whitney’s playing career as an offensive player speaks for itself but his experience in coaching is at the AAA junior level, on top of scouting experience in Carolina and league-office experience in the NHL. However, this is a hire in a new mold as a coach, a bet on who Whitney is. It’s worked elsewhere, with Laviolette pointing to Rod Brind’Amour and Martin St. Louis as head coaches and a guy like Nick Bonino in Pittsburgh as an assistant.

When Whitney was a player, Laviolette didn’t necessarily see the coaching path, but what he recognized were two key traits that he believes will help him to translate. He referenced Whitney’s “hockey IQ” multiple times, pointing to a player who he feels thinks the game at an elite level. He also spoke about Whitney’s personality within the locker room and being something that was pivotal to the 2006 team in Carolina that won a championship. A coaching staff needs to do a lot of things and a lot of those things are within the walls of the dressing room. Whitney helps in those areas, in Laviolette’s opinion, with veterans in himself and Housley to rely on when help is needed.

Laviolette on Whitney

Ray Whitney was a player of mine back in 2006 when we won the cup in Carolina. From a pro coaching standpoint, he hasn’t taken that step yet……but I think sometimes, somebody’s career can supersede the experience that you can get by doing the coaching and actually getting in there. When I hired Ray, it was in my mind all along that it was for the power play, to work with the forwards, to continue to develop skill with [Johnson] on the forwards end of it. Ray was, in my opinion, always a high hockey IQ and a brilliant player. In the time that I had him, he scored a lot of points and he played a long time in the NHL……he’s been working inside the league office, he’s been watching games, he’s involved in the game, just not from a coaching level. He had interviewed a couple times for management positions, but I think Ray is really good around people. He’s good inside of a locker room. I’ve seen it first hand, the positive impact that his personality can have on other people. I’ve seen the way he plays the game, how he thinks the game, I’ve talked hockey with him and I just think he has a really high hockey IQ. There’s always a learning process, I’m still learning things and there’s going to be a learning curve for him, but Phil Housley has been there and done that and I feel like he can really lean on him. He’s going to lean on all of us, he can lean on me, but there was a lot of thought that went into the staff, how it would be connected and received by the players.

Rounding out the staff are four returnees from the 2025-26 Kings coaching staff. Included is Johnson, who will remain on as an assistant coach. Goaltending coach Mike Buckley returns for his fourth season with the organization while video coaches Samson Lee and Travis Culhane also return.

As noted, Johnson will work more 1-on-1 with players, working on specific skills and specific areas of the game, while supporting what Hajt is doing on the penalty kill. He’ll be up high during games and has a keen eye when it comes to potential challenges and evaluation in that area. Laviolette wanted to make sure Johnson remained on staff for the way he works with players on the ice and his relationships off the ice. Laviolette said Lee and Culhane both came “highly recommended” and both are highly thought of by a number of people, both inside the organization and around the NHL. Lee has been here through several coaching regimes, which should tell you how he has been thought of by many coaches of varying backgrounds and Culhane joined just last season from Denver University, the best-run program in the NCAA, with two seasons of video coaching at the World Juniors as well.

With Buckley, he was on the gold-medal winning staff with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics and we’ve certainly seen strong goaltending in Los Angeles since he’s been here. Cam Talbot, David Rittich and Darcy Kuemper each took noticeable jumps in their numbers during their first seasons with the Kings and you could say that Anton Forsberg has his best NHL season with the Kings as well. Buckley deserves some credit there and it’s important that he sticks around.

“His reputation has been great, he’s done a really good job, I think, with the goaltenders that have been here. That’s such an important position and what I’ve found is that goaltenders improve and they play well, which they have under his guidance, it’s important that those relationships stay in place. I’ve always said that I don’t know a whole lot about goaltending, the position and how to make somebody better, so when you have somebody good like Mike on your staff, that can really help your goaltenders become better, they have that relationship and that connection, I feel like that’s really important.”

So that’s the staff. Tons more in the conversation with Laviolette, embedded below. Will have a second article later in the week with more of Laviolette’s takeaways, beyond the staff. Liked what he had to say and seems to be leading a new direction with the Kings organization.