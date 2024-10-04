Kick Off The LA Kings Season Opener with Us at Lazy Dog!

The first LA Kings Watch Party of the 2024-25 NHL season is officially here! Join Bailey, Ice Crew, your Kings family, and other Kings personalities to watch the LA Kings on the road as they take on the Buffalo Sabers.

Location: Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Address: 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Time: 4:00 PM–6:30 PM

Attending fans will have access to Happy Hour from 3:00 PM–6:00 PM, $1 Jolene’s wings, LA Kings giveaways, prizes and so much more!

In addition to the Lazy Dog festivities, fans are encouraged to visit the TEAM LA store for 50% off LA Kings shield products, an exclusive discount on game-used gear, and the opportunity to purchase LA Kings jerseys with the new mark.

Parking can be found in one of the several structures within the L.A. Live vicinity.

We hope to see you there – Go Kings Go!