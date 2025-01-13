LA Kings join forces with all 11 local professional teams to support those impacted by Los Angeles wildfires

The LA Kings today announced they had united along with 11 other local professional sports franchises to pledge a combined donation of more than $8 million to help those impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. These combined financial resources will be utilized to support American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon and various local animal rescue organizations.

Specifically, the Kings, LA Galaxy and AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) contributed $1 million to the pledge.

“Our entire organization joins our city in sorrow over the loss and destruction from these fires,” said LA Kings President Luc Robitaille. “However, we are emboldened by the response of our first responders and fire-fighting professionals, as well as the community on the whole who are coming forward with unconditional support and resources.”

Since Saturday, the Kings have launched multiple programs in support of the LA Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross, and these initiatives are as follows:

LA KINGS DONATION DRIVE

The Toyota Sports Performance Center (TSPC) in El Segundo, CA, home of the Los Angeles Kings, has been approved to serve as a supply collection site on behalf of the YMCA. Since Saturday, January 11, the LA Kings and TSPC staff joined other volunteers in mobilizing and collecting critical supplies in support of the fire relief and recovery efforts due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

The collection drive will continue throughout this week. Items can be dropped off in the front of the building daily between 10am – 6pm at 555 N. Nash St., El Segundo, CA 90245. Upon arrival, pull to one of the loading zone spots and LA Kings staff will assist you with unloading your car.

All items donated will be delivered to local YMCAs who are on the front lines distributing to those in need.

Requested items include:

New toiletry items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc..

New and unopened diapers and wipes

Packaged phone chargers

Bottled water

Canned or packaged non-perishable food items

Pet Supplies and Food

Usable hockey gear

LA KINGS DONATION FUND

The LA Kings are currently in the midst of a five-game road trip through Western Canada and are being joined by each opposing team in donning a commemorative LAFD sticker on their game helmets. Additionally, the Kings are wearing a commemorative LAFD shoulder patch on their game jerseys in an effort to honor our brave firefighters who are risking their lives each day to save the lives and homes of the Los Angeles community. The jerseys and some helmets will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting the LAFD Foundation. For access to bid on these items, please visit www.lakings.com/firerelief

PURCHASE A TEAM-BRANDED “LA STRONG” T-SHIRT BY FANATICS

The LA Kings have teamed up with Fanatics and the rest of the LA sporting world to support those impacted by the tragic wildfires and are making team-branded “LA Strong” t-shirts available for sale. Proceeds will be donated by Fanatics, the leagues and the teams to the LA Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross as they continue their heroic acts and efforts to help as many people as possible. To make a purchase, please visit www.lakings.com/firerelief

PURCHASE LA KINGS/LAFD MERCHANDISE

The LA Kings have produced LAFD specific t-shirts, sweatshirts and pucks for purchase to benefit the above-mentioned charities. Items will be available online at teamlastore.com today and at Team LA at Crypto.com Arena starting on January 20th when the Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.