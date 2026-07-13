New York Islanders’ Development Camp offered the front office a chance to meet and evaluate players in a controlled setting while also setting expectations for what it means to be an Islander.

This season, it also offered a first look at one of the men spearheading the development of the team’s next generation.

Jay McKee, who was hired as the first Head Coach of the Hamilton Hammers following Rocky Thompson’s promotion to Pete DeBoer’s staff, oversaw camp and introduced prospects to the way the team intends to play. For DeBoer, it was an impressive introduction to a coach he had been following since McKee’s junior hockey coaching career.

“I’ve been following his coaching and playing journey, and seen how much success he’s had in the OHL,” DeBoer said. “I was really impressed with what I saw this week and what he did.”