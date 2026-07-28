Casey Cizikas has experienced nearly everything the National Hockey League has to offer over his 15 seasons with the New York Islanders.

The 35-year-old has blossomed from a fourth-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft into one of the team’s most respected leaders, both on and off the ice. Night after night, he has built a reputation for consistency and reliability.

A self-proclaimed “grinder,” Cizikas has grinded his way within reach of 1,000 games, as he’s 23 away from reaching the milestone – and would be just the fourth player in Islanders history to do so.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about,” Cizikas said. “Reaching the milestone is something I’ll be very proud of when it comes. Over the years, we’ve built a good foundation, and I’ve tried to build on what I learned as a young player and pass it down to the next generation.”

Reaching 1,000 games requires a combination of durability, consistency and production. Cizikas, who has played in at least half of the Islanders’ games every season of his career, embodied those qualities again in 2025-26. He appeared in 81 games, recording 18 points (10G, 8A) playing a strong defensive game and playing on the penalty kill.

The Islanders organization is all Cizikas has known since he was 18, and Long Island has become home. He’s spending the summer locally while embracing another full-time role — being a father to his three children.

“On a normal day, the first thing I’m doing is getting the kids ready for whatever they have going on,” Cizikas said. “After I skate, I’m always hanging out with my little guy, and then we’ll do something with the whole family later on.”

Cizikas hasn’t been able to completely escape his “work family” during the offseason. He’s joined many of his Islanders teammates for informal skates as they continue training ahead of the new season.

“We have a group of Pager [JG Pageau], Palms [Kyle Palmieri], Pelly [Adam Pelech], Puli [Ryan Pulock] and Tony [DeAngelo] that skate and hang out a ton,” Cizikas said. “Barzy [Mat Barzal] and Mac [Kyle MacLean] came down for a bit, too. It’s great to have everyone pushing each other on the ice and in the gym.”