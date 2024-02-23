Vegas Drops Matchup to Toronto, 7-3

Golden Knights look ahead to matchup against Ottawa


By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-19-6) fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs (32-16-8), 7-3, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The first period saw Toronto score four goals in just over six minutes, giving them a 4-0 advantage. At 0:51 in the second frame, William Karlsson netted his 19th goal of the season, but the Maple Leafs scored two more goals to end the second period with a 6-1 lead. Jonathan Marchessault started the third period with his 29th goal of the season and then 26 seconds later, Michael Amadio netted his 10th of the season, bringing the score within three. Toronto added another goal and skated away with the 7-3 win.

ATTENDANCE: 18,188

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head on a two-week-long road trip starting with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

