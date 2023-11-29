Golden Knights Fall to Oilers, 5-4 in Shootout

Golden Knights head to Vancouver for first matchup this season

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 5-4, in a shootout on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
With six minutes left in the first, Sam Gagner opened scoring for the night, putting Edmonton ahead 1-0. A minute and a half into the second, Mark Stone put the Golden Knights on the board and ties the game at 1-1. Four minutes later, Edmonton took the lead again with a goal from Mattias Janmark. Forty-three seconds later, Michael Amadio tied the game up again at 2-2. Two minutes after, Connor McDavid scored his eighth of the season to put the Oilers ahead 3-2. With just over two minutes left in the second, Evander Kane scored on the power play to extend Edmonton’s lead to 4-2. Thirteen minutes into the third, Ben Hutton potted his first goal of the season, bringing Vegas within one, 4-3. With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, Keegan Kolesar also buried his first of the season, tying the game at 4-4. After a back-and-forth overtime, the game headed to the shootout with the Oilers coming away with a 5-4 win.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights finish out their road trip as they head to Vancouver on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

