All Three VGK Prospects to Play in Medal Games at 2024 World Junior Championship

The gold and bronze medal games will be played on Friday, Jan. 5

GettyImages-1252434921
By Brynn Smith

After 10 days of intense competition at the 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, all three nations with Vegas Golden Knights prospects in their lineups have advanced to a medal game. Matyas Sapovaliv and Czechia will play for the bronze medal against Arttu Karki and Finland at 6 a.m. PT on Friday, while David Edstrom and Sweden will go for gold against Team USA at 10:30 a.m. PT. Both games will air on NHL Network.

Named alternate captain of Team Czechia at the start of his third World Juniors, Sapovaliv has made the most of the ‘A’. The 6’4 centerman has tallied three goals and one assist through six games to help lead his team to the medal rounds. Czechia fell just short of playing for the gold medal as they lost, 5-2, to Sweden in the semifinal contest on Jan. 4. Sapovaliv and Team Czechia will play for bronze against Finland and Arttu Karki on Friday.

Karki and Team Finland made it to the bronze medal round against Czechia on Friday after a close, 3-2, loss to Team USA in the semifinals. Despite suffering two losses in the preliminary rounds, Finland blanked Latvia and took down gold medal contender Sweden in a shootout to face Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Karki recorded three assists through six games at the World Juniors and looks to help his team medal on Friday.

Edstrom and Sweden got off to a hot start not giving up a goal against through their first three matchups in the tournament against Latvia, Germany, and Canada. They’ve kept up their winning ways, only dropping one game in a shootout and will face Team USA in the gold medal round on Jan. 5. Edstrom has posted three assists in six games, including a helper on Theo Lindstein’s goal against Czechia to tie the game in the semifinals. Sweden broke it wide open after that coming away with the 5-2 win and the chance to face the U.S. for the ultimate prize in their home country.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2024
Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic

Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Mathieu Cataford to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Mathieu Cataford to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic
VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving

VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving
Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023

Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023
Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break

Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023
Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship

Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023
Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning

Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas