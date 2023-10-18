Recap: The Standard Season 2, Episode 2

2. “The process of getting back to play... It was a tough year. Now I feel good."

Cam Atkinson missed all of last season due to neck issues that required surgery.

"Not being able to go to war with my brothers, through good times and bad times, that was probably the toughest part. The nerve pain I was feeling for three months is something…I wouldn't wish on anyone," Atkinson said.

Atkinson was a late scratch from the preseason opener due to a minor lower-body isssue but made his long-awaited return midway through the exhibition slate and improved with each successive game.

3. "We came together in tough times."

Owen Tippet and Morgan Frost took big strides in their respective games -- often as linemates -- during the 2022-23 season. Tippett scored a career-high 27 goals, while Frost led the club in scoring over the final two-thirds of the season and went on to lead the team in preseason scoring before the opener.

In Episode 2 of The Standard, Frost and Tippett go out suit shopping for new threads to wear to Nationwide Arena for the season opener. They also discussed their progress from last season and their objectives for the new season.

"We've got a relatively young group, but I think a lot of the guys stepped up and got more confident about themselves as the year went on. I'm definitely excited. I think there's a lot of good players in that locker room and even better people," Frost said.

Tippett added that the adversity the team -- and players themselves -- have gone through, served to forge a tighter-knit team. It's something he feels will continue to grow this season.

"To see that core stay around and, hopefully, be a part of this rebuild, that would be cool," Tippett concluded.

Head coach John Tortorella, subsequently, talks about the growth last season shown by young forwards such as Tippett, Frost and Noah Cates.

"I need to give them some latitude about keeping the puck more this year -- not always dumping it in -- and trying to create some more offense," Tortorella said.

4. "We're having tough conversations about our lineup."

The Flyers closed out their six-game preseason schedule with a 3-2-1 record. The finale was a 5-2 home win against the New York Islanders. Afterwards, the Flyers' decision makers -- Tortorella, Daniel Briere, and Keith Jones among them -- hold a meeting to discuss the opening roster.

"In the case of [Bobby] Brink and [Emil] Andrae, they played so well that they forced our hands. It's fun to see guys really grab it when they have a chance. It was wide open. We told the players at the beginning that whoever would step up would have a chance to earn a spot on the team," Briere said.

"We told Bobby Brink not to play safe, and he didn't. He went out and made more and more plays to earn a spot on this roster. A lot like Emil, figuring out what he can get away with [in making plays]."

5. "He's tough, but it's good for young guys."

Egor Zamula underwent shoulder surgery this spring but pushed hard and was ready go for opening night. This is a crucial season for the young defenseman, who is no-longer waiver-exempt. He earned a spot on the team out of camp and has subsequently gotten off to a promising start to the regular season (including his first NHL goal).

"There's no hesitation with him," Tortorella said.

Added Briere, "He had the surgery in the offseason. He worked hard. He stayed here all summer. He really put in a lot of time. When he played, he was steady. He was excellent; he made a lot of good plays that really opened our eyes to something special, we hope. We hope he keeps elevating his game."

"It's good to have a coach like Torts. He's tough on everyone but it's good for the young guys," Zamula said.