Postgame 5: Flyers Outplayed by Ottawa in 5-3 Loss

A mild scrum ensued at 5:59 after a whistle in the Ottawa defensive zone. At 6:19, Frost put the puck on net from close range off a Farabee centering pass. A TV timeout ensued.

Ersson made two saves during an extended defensive zone shift with the Frost line on the ice. It ended with a Seeler interference penalty at 8:14. Shots on net were 5-3 Ottawa. The Flyers staged a strong kill with no shots or chances allowed.

The Flyers went to their first power play at 11:21 as Jake Sanderson high-sticked Ristolainen in a board battle in the Philly zone. PP1 started the man advantage. Giroux won the draw against Couturier and cleared the puck down the ice. Shortly after play moved back the other way, Zamula scored.

Sogaard stopped a Farabee one-timer from the top of the left circle at 13:29. Zamula scored again at 16:40. Konecny took an offensive zone interference penalty at 17:16. With 19 seconds left on the Konecny penalty, Josh Norris took an interference penalty high in the attack zone. The Flyers took 57 seconds of carryover power play time into the second period.

2) First period shots on goal were tied at 8-8. Shot attempts were 15-14 Ottawa. Scoring chances were tied at 5-5. High-danger scoring chances were 1-1 per Natural Stat Trick. Faceoffs were 12-5 Ottawa.

3) The Flyers were unable to score on the carryover power play. Konecny had a golden chance in the waning seconds. Shots on goal were 2-0 Flyers through 2:24. Ottawa's MacEwen scored at 4:04.

The Flyers went to the power play again at 4:36 and Bernard-Docker clipped Farabee with a high stick. PP2 started this power play. Neither unit connected. Konecny put an unscreened point shot on net as the penalty expired.

At 8:43, Farabee received a cross-seam pass from Frost on the other side. Sogaard made the save. Shots on goal were 5-3 Ottawa at this point. At the other end of the ice, Chartier had the first Ottawa scoring chance since the McEwen goal.

Cates won a puck battle and was tripped by Bernard-Docker just inside the Ottawa blueline at 10:32. Philly went to their fourth power play. Farabee cashed it in at 10:50.

Foerster was called for slashing. During the delayed penalty, it was ruled that Ottawa put the puck in the net before the whistle at 11:45.

At 18:32, Laughton generated a chance from the center slot. Sogaard stopped it. Shots on goal were 11-0 Ottawa. The Sens iced the puck with 19.1 seconds to go in the period. Frost lost the left circle draw.

4) Second period shots on goal were 12-9 Senators (20-17 Ottawa overall). Shot attempts were 26-21 Senators with 21-10 margin in Ottawa's favor at 5-on-5 (41-35 Senators overall). Scoring chances were 13-8 Senators (18-13 Senators overall). High-danger scoring chances were 6-3 Ottawa (7-4 Ottawa overall). Faceoffs were 15-11 Senators (27-16 Ottawa overall).

5) Ersson covered a puck that bounced on net at 2:10. Such as it was, it was the period's first shot on goal for either team. At 3:19, Giroux scored against the Couturier line to tie the game.

After the Giroux goal, the Frost line generated very heavy pressure -- including a deep slot shot by Farabee and a deflection on net by Frost -- that Sogaard stopped. As play continued, there was a dangerous-looking collision at the net before an injury stoppage at 5:04. The Ottawa trainer came out to check on the goalie. He was OK.

Through eight minutes of the third period, shots on goal were 5-3 Ottawa. Frost fired a shot on goal from the right slot at 9:21. The puck rebounded to the opposite slot but no Flyer could pounce.

Atkinson took a slashing penalty at 10:10. Phillly was fortunate to avoid a goal during the delayed call. Ottawa was guilty of a hand pass 13 seconds into the power play. Ersson made a 10-bell save on a wide-open Drake Batherson to keep the game tied. Batherson's followup attempt missed the net with open space in the cage. Konecny narrowly missed on a shorthanded bid from the right circle, drawing iron.

Foerster sprung Atkinson on a breakaway with a stretch pass. Sogaard stopped him at 14:42. Then, at 15:07, Tarasenko put the Senators ahead 4-3.

Third period shots on goal were 14-8 Senators (34-29 Ottawa overall). Shot attempts were 23-19 Senators (64-54 Senators overall). Scoring chances were 16-10 Ottawa (35-23 Senators overall). High-danger scoring chances were 9-4 Senators (17-7 Senators overall, according to Natural Stat Trick). Faceoffs were 13-8 Senators (40-24 overall in the Senators' favor).