Postgame 5: Flyers Drill Oilers, 4-1

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

11 Travis Konecny-21 Scott Laughton-71 Tyson Foerster

74 Owen Tippett-14 Sean Couturier-89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee-27 Noah Cates-10 Bobby Brink

44 Nick Deslauriers-25 Ryan Poehling-Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York-6 Travis Sanheim

18 Marc Staal-26 Sean Walker

36 Emil Andrae-24 Nick Seeler

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

Two big plays in the second period -- Tippett's spin-move setup up of Atkinson for a temporary 2-0 lead and especially Walker's shorthanded tally at the expense of Edmonton's lethal power play -- put the Flyers in the driver's seat with a two-goal edge they took into the third period.

POSTGAME 5

1) Brink set up Cates on a nicely executed play. York made a good play on the pinch to generate a scoring chance on the backhand. On the next play, Sanheim showed a quick stick to keep the puck in and pass to Atkinson for a look from the slot. Hart made a pair of routine stops. Shots were 3-2 Flyers through 6:02.

Midway through the period, Deslauriers intercercept a failed clear inside the Edmonton zone for a scoring chance.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 17:22. Mattias Ekholm went off for slashing Atkinson in the attack zone. With a chance to build a 2-0 lead, the Flyers did not do much with the opportunity.

2) First period shots on goal were 11-8 in favor of the Flyers. Shot attempts were 22-19 Oilers. Scoring chances were 10-9 Flyers (5-2 high-danger edge to Edmonton, but Hart was sharp in net). Faceoffs were 14-9 Flyers, with Cates going 5-for-5. The Flyers were credited with four takeaways in the first period and blocked eight Edmonton shot attempts. York led the way with two blocks.

3) Edmonton had four of the first six shots on net -- Hart remained very sharp -- in the second period but the Flyers were the more opportunistic club. Early in the period,Foegele collided in the defensive corner. He went to the bench at first and then went up the tunnel.

Buoyed by his earlier goal, Atkinson pounced on a loose puck and fired a tough shot on net from center slot at 8:58

The Oilers went on their first power play at 10:22 of the second period. York was sent off for holding Derek Ryan. Edmonton generated a close-range chance for Zach Hyman among two shots on net. The Flyers killed off the rest.

Foerster took a high-stick near the offensive right circle from Mattias Ekholm at 12:57

The Flyers again generated little pressure.

Shortly after Hyman got Edmonton on the board, Brink was utterly robbed -- on both sides of the net -- by Campbell. The followup especially looked as if it was a sure goal before the goalie made the stop.

At 17:31, a seemingly embellished tumble by Draisaitl drew a neutral zone tripping penalty on Atkinson. The Flyers stepped up on the kill to generate a big shorthanded goal.

The Flyers took 1:49 of power play time into the third period as Laughton drew a holding penalty on Darnell Nurse at 1:49.

4) Second period shots were 12-7 Oilers. Shot attempts were 19-10 Oilers. Scoring chances were 9-5 Oilers (5-4 high-danger edge to the Oilers). Second period faceoffs were 13-12 Flyers (27-21 Flyers through 40 minutes, led by Cates winning seven of nine). The Flyers blocked seven Edmonton shots in the second period, bringing their two period total to 15 (York and Seeler had three apiece through two periods).

5) With Philly ahead 4-1, Brink caught a high-stick from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Flyers went back to the power play. The Flyers did not score.

However, after Atkinson's second goal of the game, the Flyers stepped up the pressure again on the Oilers. Through 12:14, third period shots were 12-3 in the Flyers favor (28-22 Flyers for the game to that point). Philly also had seven of the period's eight scoring chances to that point and three of the four high-danger ones.

With 2:40 left in the game, Hart denied Foegele in close with his glove. Campbell returned the favor at the other end on TIppett from the slot.