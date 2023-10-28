Postgame 5: Ducks Down Flyers, 7-4

On a rush that started in the defensive zone, Farabee took a feed from Brink and scored from the left circle to make it a 7-4 gap at 17:00. The assists went to Brink and Noah Cates.
Samuel Ersson made his second start of the season for the Flyers. He yielded seven goals (17 saves) on 24 shots. Lukas Dostal earned the win with 27 saves on 31 shots.
The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play and yielded a shorthanded goal. The Ducks were 2-for-2 on the power play and potted a SHG.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
11 Travis Konecny - 21 Scott Laughton - 71 Tyson Foerster
74 Owen Tippett- 14 Sean Couturier - 89 Cam Atkinson
86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
44 Nick Deslauriers- 25 Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
5 Egor Zamula - 26 Sean Walker
37 Louie Belpedio - 24 Nick Seeler
33 Samuel Ersson
[79 Carter Hart]
TURNING POINT
The Vatrano PPG and even strength goal seconds after a Flyers power play ended turned a 1-0 Flyers deficit into 3-0, despite Philly having played better up to that point. The Flyers made a mini-run after it got to be a 4-0 deficit, but Anaheim went on to pull away.
POSTGAME 5
1) Tippett had a grade A scoring chance on the game's opening shift. Atkinson attempted a folllow-up. At the other end, Strome scored.
Two veteran combatants went at it at the 7:57 mark. Deslauriers dropped the gloves with Ross Johnston. They had a lengthy and tiring fight without a clear winner.
An after-the-whistle scrum broke out at 13:24. The lone penalty was one called before the stoppage: A Poehling delay-of-game minor for putting the puck over the glass from the defensive zone. The Ducks went on to score on the power play.
2) The Flyers, as they have been doing regularly in the early going of the 2023-24 season, established a swarming forecheck from the outside. Anaheim started blindly putting pucks into dangerous areas after the Flyers quickly racked up five credited takeaways (Sanheim, Laughton, Walker, Tippett and York). As the period moved along, territorial play began to even out. More importantly, though, the Ducks had a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard.
First period shots on goal were 11-8 in the Flyers' favor. Shot attempts were tied at 19-19. Faceoffs were 10-6 Flyers with Laughton winning three of four.
3) The Couturier line applied heavy pressure in the Anaheim end and drew a holding penalty on Ilya Lyubushkin at 4:40. The Flyers generated looks but didn't score. After the penalty expired, the Ducks scored an apparent goal as the whistle blew. The goal was ultimately allowed.
The Flyers struck for the quick back-to-back goal segment by Atkinson and Konecny. At 13:10, Leeson was called for a slashing minor, The Flyers attempted to get the puck to Foerster for one-timer chances but were unable to time it quite right.
4) The Flyers continued to have the majority of the territorial edge in the second period but (unlike other recent games) the puck luck went against Philly and they found themselves in a four-goal hole. Second period shots on goal were 9-7 Flyers (shot attempts were 22-12 Flyers). Second period high danger chances were 4-3 Flyers. Faceoffs in the second period were 17-3 Flyers (27-9 Philly overall). Laughton was 5-for-6, while Couturier was 13-for-16.
5) The Flyers blocked a couple of potentially dangerous opportunities of Anaheim in the opening minute of the third period. Brink was called for a cross-checking minor at 12:35. On the kill, a turnover proved very costly as Anaheim rebuilt a three-goal lead.
With the Flyers once again down by four goals (6-2), Ersson made a save on an open look for Pavel Mintyukov. The Ducks were called for too many men on the ice at 8:51. The Flyers cashed it on Konecny's second goal of the game to narrow the deficit to 6-3.
Philly went back to the power play at 10:43. The resulting Vatrano shorthanded goal made the rest of the game academic. Farabee's fourth goal of the season made it 7-4, which held as the final score of the afternoon.