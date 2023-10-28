Postgame 5: Ducks Down Flyers, 7-4

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Anaheim Ducks, 7-4, at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. Frank Vatrano led Anaheim with a hat trick. Travis Konecny scored twice for the Flyers in a losing cause.

The Ducks opened the scoring just 58 seconds after the opening faceoff. In the Flyers zone, McTavish flubbed a pass attempt but then recovered and went over to Ryan Strome (2nd goal of the season), who fired the puck into the open left side of the net. McTavish earned the lone assist.

Cam Fowler gained the offensive zone on the power play, and fed over the middle to Frank Vatrano (PPG, 6th). Vatrano fired a shot over Ersson's right shoulder for a 2-0 lead at 15:19. The secondary assist went to McTavish.

At 6:58 of the second period Vatrano (7th of the season, second of the game) forced the puck over the goal line. Initially not ruled a goal, after a lengthy replay, the officials ruled the puck had completely crossed the goal line for a 3-0 Anaheim lead. The assists went to Jackson Lacombe and Strome.

The Anaheim lead grew to 4-0 at 9:30 of the second period on another broken play then ended up in a goal. Seeler got knocked over and play moved back down low. Jakob Silfverberg centered a pass from behind the net to Max Jones. Jones put the puck off Louie Belpedio and it bounced to Adam Henrique in the slot. Henrique (1st of the season) fired the puck into the net. The assists went to Jones and Silfverberg.

The Flyers cut the gap to 4-1 at the 11:49 mark. Tippett used his speed, beat a defender off the rush and passed to Atkinson driving down the right slot toward the net. Atkinson (5th goal of the season) made no mistake.