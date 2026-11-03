Flyers Unveil Independence Edition Campaign Including Exclusive Retail Capsule

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled an alternate brand campaign supporting the NHL’s new Hometown Remix uniforms. The Independence Edition was designed and created by the team’s in-house creative group, On the Fly Productions, and features new alternate branding, an exclusive retail capsule, and designated theme games.

“We’re excited to showcase some incredible storytelling elements with our new campaign to support our Hometown Remix uniforms,” said Todd Glickman, Comcast Spectacor Chief Business & Revenue Officer. “The Independence Edition is an opportunity for us to expand our brand while honoring our city’s legacy by carrying it forward through the next generation. We wanted to find ways to portray our true Philadelphia identity in a way that is also authentic to the Flyers brand – one that embodies boldness, defiance and resilience. We’re proud to introduce a number of interactive elements for fans to experience and engage with during Independence Edition games and to showcase their fandom through our extensive retail collection.”

The team designed a secondary mark featuring a contemporary take on the Liberty Bell that mirrors details in the Flyers wordmark. The bell branding will be introduced throughout the campaign and will be found on select retail items. The campaign’s design kit features primary typography with bold block lettering symbolizing a hand-forged process and a script font in “Philadelphia” that emulates the U.S. Constitution.

The club’s in-house retail team designed an exclusive capsule of Independence Edition items from brands including New Era, ‘47, Starter, TravisMathew, and Fanatics. Independence Edition retail, headwear, and novelties are now available to fans at shop.outphitters.com and in person tonight when doors open ahead of the team’s game at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

At each of the team’s 10 home Independence Edition games, fans will be able to collect custom vintage-style postcards celebrating a hyperlocal landmark, neighborhood, or piece of city history. Both local and in-house artists will be featured in the collection, and one lucky fan at each game will receive a postcard signed with a personalized message from a Flyers player.

During these games, Xfinity Mobile Arena will transform with the new branding, video elements, and a special in-game moment to celebrate the city of Philadelphia to kick off each game.

Below are the games the Flyers will host Independence Edition games:

November 3 vs. Minnesota Wild presented by Independence Blue Cross

November 27 vs. Vancouver Canucks

December 3 vs. New York Islanders

December 14 vs. Florida Panthers presented by Independence Blue Cross

December 18 vs. Detroit Red Wings

January 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

January 23 vs. New Jersey Devils

February 20 vs. New York Rangers

March 7 vs. St. Louis Blues

March 18 vs. Boston Bruins

The team will also have special store hours at the 11th Street OutPHItters at Xfinity Mobile Arena for fans to shop for the new retail and jerseys: