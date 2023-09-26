News Feed

Flyers Sign Carson Bjarnason to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked in Preseason Opener

Five Things: Flyers @ Devils

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: A Weekend of Scrimmages

Blueline Opportunities Abound

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Torts Begins Year 2 in Philly

Briere: "At the End of the Day, the Players Will Decide"

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

Flyers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Center Ice Double Logo is a Return to Tradition 

Rookie Game 2 Recap: Flyers Drop 3-1 Decision

Preview: Rookie Game 2

Rookie Game 1 Recap: Flyers Fall 4-2

Recchi Takes Rightful Place in Flyers Hall of Fame

Preview: Rookie Game 1

Mark Recchi to be Inducted Into Flyers Hall of Fame

New Faces to Watch in Flyers Rookie Camp

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by five players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by five players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
 
The Flyers have released forward Jonathan Fauchon and defenseman Sam Sedley from their camp invites. Forward Denver Barkey was sent to London of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and defenseman Carter Sotheran was sent to Portland of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In addition, the Flyers have loaned defenseman Oliver Bonk to London (OHL). An updated 2023 Training Camp Roster is attached to this release.
 
Philadelphia will skate at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J. at 10 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, Sept. 27 before traveling to UBS Arena to take on the New York Islanders for their second preseason contest. Puck drops at 7 p.m. (ET) and will be aired on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

