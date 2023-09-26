Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by five players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.



The Flyers have released forward Jonathan Fauchon and defenseman Sam Sedley from their camp invites. Forward Denver Barkey was sent to London of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and defenseman Carter Sotheran was sent to Portland of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In addition, the Flyers have loaned defenseman Oliver Bonk to London (OHL). An updated 2023 Training Camp Roster is attached to this release.



Philadelphia will skate at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J. at 10 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, Sept. 27 before traveling to UBS Arena to take on the New York Islanders for their second preseason contest. Puck drops at 7 p.m. (ET) and will be aired on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.